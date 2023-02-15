Jason Segel is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer—he truly has the ability to do it all. His first rise to fame was as a cast member on the TV show Freaks and Geeks. He also starred in the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Besides television, Segel has had a very successful transition into film and appeared in a multitude of comedy films. He is known for his versatility and a wide array of talents—he’s a triple threat!

His most recent show is Shrinking, a streaming television series he produces and stars in that is currently airing on AppleTV+. Segel has received critical acclaim for his performances and continues to be a sought-after talent in Hollywood. There are a few standouts, however, thanks to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 ‘Despicable Me’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The iconic children’s animated film Despicable Me stars the voice of Segel as the main, nerdy antagonist. The film follows a supervillain named Gru (voiced by the incomparable Steve Carell) as he adopts three girls and learns the true meaning of family.

Segel provided the voice of Victor “Vector” Perkins, a rival supervillain who is constantly trying to outdo Gru in all of his evil deeds. The film is actually one of the greatest animated movies of the past decade, and deserves all of the hype (and multiple sequels and spinoffs).

9 ‘Shrinking’ (2023 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Shrinking is AppleTV+ newest comedy-drama series that is taking over the world. The series follows a therapist named Jimmy Laird who is dealing with severe grief while also trying to do his job of listening and helping his patients. However, he starts to unethical barriers and cause large changes to his and his patients’ lives.

The series is quite hilarious as well as heartbreaking. Segel stars opposite the talented Harrison Ford, and the two have such a dynamic relationship. Shrinking is currently airing on AppleTV+, and anyone looking for a TV show to keep up with should try watching!

8 ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a rom-com directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by—once again—Judd Apatow. The film stars Segel as Peter Bretter, a struggling composer who is attempting to get over his recent breakup with a celebrity girlfriend (Kristen Bell). He travels to Hawaii where he finds her also vacationing with her man, and chaos ensues.

Segel not only had such a wonderful performance but wrote the screenplay! The film became a cult classic and was a huge milestone in the actor’s career in Hollywood. Forgetting Sarah Marshall continues being a favorite among fans of rom-coms.

7 ‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005 - 2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

How I Met Your Mother is one of the most popular sitcoms in American history. The series—which aired for about 9 years—follows a man named Ted Mosby as he recounts all of the life events that led to him meeting the mother of his children. Segel played the role of Marshall Eriksen, one of Ted’s best friends and a fellow architect.

Segel was drop-dead hilarious in this show, and his performance helped establish him in Hollywood as the actor he has become today. How I Met Your Mother is not only an essential part of Segel’s career but is also an essential part of comedy television.

6 ‘Our Friend’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Our Friend is a drama film that is based on an article published in Esquire magazine by Matthew Teague, who wrote about the last days of his wife Nicole as she lived with cancer. Segel played Teague’s close friend Dane, who moved in with the Teages to help them during their time of need.

Segel was phenomenal in this role, and portrayed intense emotional depth in a dramatic role even though he usually sticks to comedy. The movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences for its heartwarming story and strong acting performances. Seeing Segel portray such a dramatic role is truly stunning to watch.

5 ‘Knocked Up’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Knocked Up is a hilarious and rewatchable romantic comedy from Judd Apatow that follows the repercussions of an unlucky one-night stand between a slacker (Seth Rogen) and a recently-promoted media personality (Katherine Heigl) that ends in an unintended pregnancy.

Segel plays a character named Jason, who is one of the roommates of the main character. He is phenomenal in a hilarious scene all about pink eye. This film has some comedy legends, including Paul Rudd and Jonah Hill. Anyone looking for a raunchy comedy should watch Knocked Up.

4 ‘11:14’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

11:14 is a neo-noir black comedy film with a huge ensemble cast, including Jason Segel. The film follows five completely different storylines that somehow all lead up to a series of events that happen one evening at 11:14. The concept is truly phenomenal, and the film is very entertaining.

Segel plays a character named Leon, a paramedic. 11:14 was well-received and anyone looking to watch a humorous yet thrilling movie should watch 11:14—try to catch Segel!

3 ‘The End of the Tour’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The End of the Tour is a drama film based on the book titled Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself by David Lipsky, which chronicles his 5-day interview with the novelist David Foster Wallace. Segel plays the famous novelist as the film explores themes of fame, success, humanity, and more.

Segel’s performance once again showed his power in dramatic acting and was praised for its insight into the human condition. The End of the Tour ended up being one of the highlights of his career, as it shows how versatile of a performer he is and how much work he puts in as an actor.

2 ‘The Muppets’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The Muppets is a 2011 American satirical musical comedy film that is the seventh theatrical film featuring the Muppets. The film stars Segel as Gary, the human brother of the Muppet fan (and Muppet himself) Walter as they help Kermit the Frog reunite the disbanded Muppets. Altogether, they must raise $10 million to save the Muppet Theater from an evil businessman who wants to demolish the studio to drill for oil.

The movie features some of Segel’s best skills: he sings the iconic and Grammy-winning “Man or Muppet” song while also showing some dance moves. The Muppets is one of his all-time best performances, and anyone looking for a fun family movie should check it out.

1 ‘Freaks and Geeks’ (1999 - 2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Freaks and Geeks is an extremely popular coming-of-age show that ran from 1999-2000. The show was created by the legendary Paul Feig and was produced by Judd Apatow. The series follows a group of high school students as they navigate the highs and lows of adolescence, and stars Segel as Nick Andopolis, a drummer in a punk rock band who struggles to fit with the “freaks” and the “geeks.”

Despite its cancellation, Segel soared in the role and his performance helped establish him as an actor. The series will forever be beloved and is a crucial part of Segel’s early acting career.

