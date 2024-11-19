Director Jorma Taccone is taking a trip with an all-star cast for his new black comedy thriller. The Trip will star Jason Segel, Timothy Olyphant, Samara Weaving, and Juliette Lewis. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the film is now in production in Finland.

Segel and Weaving will play a dysfunctional couple who take a trip to a remote cabin, ostensibly to repair their relationship - with both partners unaware that the other intends to kill them. However, their homicidal intentions are put aside when strangers arrive at the cabin who want to kill both of them. In addition to Segel, Olyphant, Weaving, and Lewis, the film also stars character actor Paul Guilfoyle (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and mixed martial artist Keith Jardine (Love Lies Bleeding). The film is a remake of the Norwegian thriller of the same name; it was directed by Tommy Wirkola and starred Aksel Henrie and Noomi Rapace. Says Wirkola, who is also executive producing the remake, "I can’t wait to see Jorma bring his totally singular sensibility to the material. That, combined with this killer cast, makes me beyond excited that this film will truly stand out in the cinematic landscape".

What Have the Stars of 'The Trip' Been Working on Lately?

Segel can currently be seen in the second season of Apple TV+'s hit dramedy Shrinking; he also starred on Max's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty as coach Paul Westhead. After reviving Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, Olyphant moved on to FX's upcoming Alien: Earth series; he also voiced the Terminator in Netflix' Terminator: Zero animated series. Weaving recently burnished her scream-queen bonafides with the lead role in the post-apocalyptic horror film Azrael, and will next star in the thriller Borderline, the heist film Eanie Meanie, and the romantic crime thriller Carolina Caroline. Lewis made a seemingly permanent exit from Yellowjackets during its second season, and recently starred alongside Peter Dinklage in the Western film The Thicket. She is next set to star with Ayo Edebiri and Amber Midthunder in the horror film Opus, and with John C. Reilly and Elizabeth Banks in the science fiction thriller DreamQuil.

The Trip was written by Saturday Night Live scribes Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, adapting Wirkola, John Niven, and Nick Ball's script from the Norwegian original. XYZ is financing The Trip and producing with 87North’s Kelly McCormick, Lee Kim, and Guy Danella. Taccone and Wirkola will executive produce, with Karen Gillan co-producing.

The Trip has begun production in Finland; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.