A Working Man is not slowing down during its first full week at the box office. After falling to Snow White on Monday by a narrow margin, Jason Statham’s latest action thriller overtook Rachel Zegler’s live-action Disney adaptation on Tuesday with a $1.8 million performance, a 46% improvement from Monday. Snow White grossed $1.5 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Statham’s A Working Man has collected $18.6 million at the domestic box office and $16.5 million internationally for a global total of $35 million. The film will likely hit $20 million domestically and $40 million before it enters its second weekend in theaters, which is expected to propel the action vehicle past the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office.

A Working Man is in familiar territory after beating Snow White at the box office. Disney’s live-action adaptation opened with $42 million at the domestic box office the weekend of March 21, but it conceded the top spot to A Working Man this past weekend with a $14.3 million performance, which fell short of Statham’s $15.5 million outing. A Working Man got off to a slow start at the box office, earning less than half the Thursday previews of The Beekeeper, but it ultimately was able to recover and finish its opening weekend just short of Jason Statham and David Ayer’s previous collaboration. A Working Man has been divisive among critics and audiences thus far — critics have given the film a “rotten” 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s still holding strong with an 88% from general audiences.

