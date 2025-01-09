Stathamites its time to rally around as new poster for Jason Statham’s next collaboration with David Ayer, A Working Man is here. The movie previously titled Levon’s Trade is based on the book series Levon Cade by prolific The Punisher comic writer and Bane creator Chuck Dixon. The actor and director’s fans were hyped when the movie was first announced and even after a delay, are quite eager to see how Ayer portrays the action star after their latest collaboration The Beekeeper.

The new poster sees Statham in a completely new avatar complete with a gun in one hand and hammer in another. Levon seems to be a shrewd man who only means business. It’ll be interesting to see the fan favorite actor as a counter-terrorism operative out there to punch bad guys in the face. The Beekeeper turned out to be an entertaining and action-packed revenge saga and A Working Man is giving a similar vibe.

What’s ‘A Working Man About’?

A Working Man follows Levon Cade, a legendary former black ops agent, who has decided to settle down into a construction job to look after his young daughter. Things take a turn when he's forced to rely upon his skills once again. However, when he joins the hunt for a missing local college student that leads him deep into a sinister criminal conspiracy, but everything he knows, and loves becomes jeopardized when his actions attract the wrong kind of attention. Ayer directs from a script he co-wrote with Sylvester Stallone, who previously created his iconic Lee Christmas character for The Expendables franchise. So, fans can expect bone crunching action with a lot of heart.

Ayer previously opened up to Collider about having a franchise out of Levon Cade’s adventures, "Yeah, there's a series. It’s Chuck Dixon. He did a series of 10 novels." Moreover, the series is right up the alley of the action favorite Statham as according to Ayer's description of Dixon's series. "It’s about a former military dude who punches guys in the face." Along with Statham as Agent Levon Cade, the movie also stars Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, Arianna Rivas as Jenny, Noemi Gonzalez and Emmett J. Scanlan. Further rounding off the cast are Eve Mauro, Maximilian Osinski, Kristina Poli, Andrej Kaminsky, and Isla Gie as Levon Cade's daughter.

A Working Man opens on March 28. Stay tuned for more such updates.