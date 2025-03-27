Jason Statham’s latest action thriller begins playing in theaters everywhere this weekend, but how does it stack up to his other movies? Early previews start today for A Working Man, but enough reviews for the film have come in to give it a 65% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This comes from 37 reviews at the time of writing, so it is subject to change as more reviews come in over the weekend, but this is still a solid score that falls only slightly below The Beekeeper, which earned a 71% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, The Beekeeper netted a strong 92% score from audiences on the aggregate site. If A Working Man is also well-received by audiences, it could become a box office hit similar to The Beekeeper, which grossed over $150 million globally.

A Working Man’s 65% Rotten Tomatoes score falls outside the top 10 on the list of the highest-rated Jason Statham movies. It’s just ahead of Crank: High Voltage, the 2009 sequel to Crank, which earned a 64% rating. However, A Working Man falls behind Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the 2019 team-up between Statham and Dwayne Johnson, which sits at 67%. The highest-rated movie of Jason Statham’s career is Spy, the 2015 slapstick action comedy that he stars in opposite Jude Law and Melissa McCarthy. The film earned a 95% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the highest of his career by a 13% margin. Following behind Spy is Furious 7, the last outing in the franchise that stars Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Movies of Jason Statham’s Career?