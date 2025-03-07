Jason Statham fans gather up, we have a new look at the upcoming film A Working Man that reunites the actor with his The Beekeeper director David Ayer. Previously titled, Levon’s Trade, the upcoming film is based on the book series Levon Cade by comic book veteran Chuck Dixon. Amazon has unveiled the behind-the-scenes look of the upcoming film and it promises a LOT of action, a fight for family, and a thrilling plot.

“This film’s all about action,” Ayer tells in the new featurette that sees Statham’s character Levon indulging in heart racing action as he beats up some goons with an array of construction materials. He further elaborates on his character as a “war torn antihero” who found a new family and opportunity. Co-stars David Harbor and Michael Pena describes his performance as “real” and a “badass,” hyping up all the action fans are going to see.

What’s ‘A Working Man’ About?

The movie follows Levon Cade, a legendary former black ops agent, who has decided to settle down into a construction job to look after his young daughter. Things take a turn when he's forced to rely upon his skills once again. But when he joins the hunt for a missing local college student, it leads him deep into a sinister criminal conspiracy. However, everything he knows and loves becomes jeopardized when his actions attract the wrong kind of attention.

Ayer directs from a script he co-wrote with Sylvester Stallone. So, fans can expect bone crunching action with a lot of heart. Fans have seen action packed trailer of the feature which also elaborates on Levon’s many shades. The director previously opened up to Collider about having a franchise out of Levon Cade’s adventures, "Yeah, there's a series. It’s Chuck Dixon. He did a series of 10 novels." Moreover, the series is right up the alley of the action favorite Statham as according to Ayer's description of Dixon's series. "It’s about a former military dude who punches guys in the face."

Along with Statham as Agent Levon Cade, the movie also stars Stranger Things’ star Harbour, Peña, along with Jason Flemyng, Arianna Rivas as Jenny, Noemi Gonzalez and Emmett J. Scanlan. Further rounding off the cast are Eve Mauro, Maximilian Osinski, Kristina Poli, Andrej Kaminsky, and Isla Gie as Levon Cade's daughter.

A Working Man opens on March 28. Stay tuned for more such updates and check out the featurette above.