Last week's major new release, Disney's Snow White, is set to maintain its grip on the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend, as it struggles to pass the $100 million mark. Snow White will have to contend with this week's new release, the Jason Statham action vehicle A Working Man. The counter-programmer unites Statham with his The Beekeeper director David Ayer, who is still trying to reclaim a spot on the A-list after the disappointing critical performance of Suicide Squad almost a decade ago. A Working Man debuted to inferior reviews compared to The Beekeeper. And this isn't the only category in which it finds itself trailing that film.

A Working Man was released in 3,262 theaters nationwide. By comparison, The Beekeeper was launched in 3,303 locations in January last year. The movie grossed over $65 million domestically and a little more than $150 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $40 million. It was a big enough hit for a sequel to be green-lit; it will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto. A Working Man, on the other hand, is eying around $10 million in its first weekend, which is far below the $16 million that The Beekeeper debuted with last year.

Reviews for A Working Man have also been inferior. The movie recently dropped into the "rotten" zone on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and currently holds a 54% score. The Beekeeper holds a 71% "fresh" rating on the platform. Statham has proven in his three-decade-long career that he can deliver hits on the strength of his stardom. In the middle of the pandemic, he headlined Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man to over $100 million worldwide. His highest-grossing hits, barring the four Fast & Furious movies that he has appeared in, are The Meg and Meg 2: The Trench, which have generated a combined total of over $900 million worldwide.

Jason Statham is a Franchise Veteran