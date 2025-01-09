Oh, Jason. We've missed you. The internet's favourite hard man is back at it again, as Jason Statham returns to break more faces, kill more crooks and crack some... jokes, in A Working Man, the new movie from David Ayer. Ayer and Statham reunite after the utter joy that was last year's The Beekeeper for a film that looks, on the surface, slightly more serious than last year's pun-filled beehive of bone-breaking. Amazon-MGM has just dropped the first trailer for the film, which was previously known as Levon's Trade, and it features Statham just Stathaming all over the place.

The film is also written by Sylvester Stallone. The script is based off Chuck Dixon's novel Levon's Trade and sees Statham as Levon Cade who, of course, has to track down and dispose of those in charge of a deadly criminal conspiracy. The film has also brought Statham once more with Stallone, who created his iconic Lee Christmas character for The Expendables franchise and wrote Statham’s underappreciated 2013 action film Homefront, and this is their fifth film together.

The supporting cast is full of some really interesting faces too, including the likes of Jason Flemyng, Michael Peña, David Harbour, and Maximilian Osinski, among others. After Statham and Ayer's buzzy action flick last year, it's us who should be excited to see another skull-crushing, bone-crunching piece of action cinema that we could watch over and over.

What Is 'A Working Man' About?

Levon Cade, a former black-ops operative, has left his violent past behind to embrace a quiet life, as they so often do, working in construction and raising his daughter. However, when the teenage daughter of his boss vanishes, Levon — as a father himself — is compelled to return to the skills he had hoped to leave behind. His search uncovers a dark criminal conspiracy that puts his hard-won peace at risk. The official synopsis is below:

"Levon Cade (Statham) left his 'profession' behind to live a simple life working construction and spending time with his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. Levon’s hunt for the missing college student takes him to the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life."

A Working Man opens on March 28, 2025. Stay tuned for more.