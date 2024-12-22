The beauty of movies is that there are some for everyone, with a wide range of genres to tickle every fan's fancy. However, the most popular genre is unquestionably action, as it delivers fast-paced entertainment for all ages. These movies spawn action stars like it is no one's business, producing some of the best talent in the film industry. One of the biggest icons today is Jason Statham, with fans knowing him for his distinct gritty and hard-boiled approach, making him a popular casting choice for classic, hard-hitting action movies.

While he is his best in action movies, Statham also lends his talents to comedy films, showcasing an underappreciated know-how of comedic acting. The only thing better than an action or comedy movie is an action-comedy film, blending two of the most beloved genres together. Statham has collected five of these roles, with this list ranking those movies based on their quality in the two aspects, his performance in them, and how well they blend together. These five films highlight Statham's impressive filmography, leaving fans wanting more action-comedy films from the actor.

5 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' (2023)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

An action-comedy movie from Statham is a rare treat, which is why his most recent one, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, was an unexpected joy. This movie marks the fifth and most recent collaboration between Statham and Guy Ritchie. The two have formed a well-known bond, producing classic films with every partnership. Orson (Statham) is an elite spy who must reluctantly team up with the world's greatest operatives and a Hollywood movie star in order to stop a billionaire from selling a new weapon.

While a movie with Ritchie and Statham will always produce incredible moments, charisma, and colorful characters, Operation Fortune is by far the worst movie of the two. The film has many outstanding elements, specifically Statham's character, who, while not realistic, is oozing with so much charisma that he almost saves the movie. Unfortunately, Statham alone wasn't enough to make this a good movie, and the entire plot is a mess from start to finish. Operation Fortune does blend the action and comedy well, but neither of those aspects were that strong. With a lack of self-awareness, this movie is okay at best if fans turn their brains off, despite its recent rise on Prime Video.

4 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' (2019)

Directed by David Leitch

Fast and Furious is one of the biggest movie franchises ever, earning over a combined $7 billion. These ridiculous numbers don't just pop out of thin air; they are the result of a consistent yet continuously improving action franchise that, no matter how ridiculous, is still a good time. Because of its popularity, they started creating spin-offs featuring popular side characters, including Statham's Deckard Shaw and Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw follows the reluctant team-up between two former franchise villains. The two must learn to work together and defeat the cybernetically advanced Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) before he wipes out half of humanity.

The Fast and the Furious franchise is beloved because of its high-octane action, cars, impressive stunts, and familial bond between the characters. Hobbs and Shaw forgoes many of those aspects, instead focusing on the remarkable stunts and humor. Unfortunately, this movie seems to force its comedy upon the viewers, deliberately making itself the silliest Fast and Furious movie. Humor is subjective, but this movie is hit-or-miss with jokes, from some stale quips to the refreshing dynamic between the two protagonists. Even if the comedy doesn't blend well, the action is as great as every Statham movie, combining the strengths of the two lead actors to create an entertainingly over-the-top action romp. The film may not be perfect, but it is at least enjoyable, with fans waiting in anticipation for Hobbs and Shaw 2.

3 'Snatch' (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

It's no secret that many directors have favorite actors, from Akira Kurosawa and Mifune to Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Statham is probably his top choice for Guy Ritchie, as the actor teamed up with the director for their second collaboration in Snatch. Quentin Tarantino popularized multiple storylines with an ensemble cast, and Snatch benefitted greatly from the craze. The film follows a group of different characters with an interconnected story; they just don't know that yet. From an illegal boxing promoter to a group of thieves to a gangster, Snatch weaves their motivations together to create an epic and dramatic crime thriller with plenty of comedy and action.

As one of the earliest pairings of the actor and director, Snatch features their best together, but much is also lost in this movie. The film suffers from so much going on, complicating each storyline and leaving fans confused about what happened, even if it is a simple plot. However, there is more good than bad, with Statham putting up a phenomenal performance with his staple hard-boiled charisma. It may not be the most action-packed Statham film, but it is undoubtedly entertaining, blending the comedy with the thrilling moments. The humor mixes perfectly with the editing style and tone of the film but doesn't sacrifice its emotional or dramatic moments, making it a nearly perfect gangster movie.

2 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' (1998)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Presenting many visual, editing, and thematic similarities with Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was the first partnership of Statham and Ritchie. Previously working as a model and market stall salesman, this movie was Statham's first major acting gig, landing both him and Ritchie on the map before the two would make their way up Hollywood together. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels follows a group of friends trying to earn one of them money after they lost 500,000 pounds to a local crime boss in a rigged game. Set on robbing a small-time gang, every plan seems to go wrong, producing a hilarious and action-packed crime thriller.

This underrated hit movie is an absolute highlight of Statham's career, marking his first acting job and setting his standard for acting, which would only improve. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels even earned a spin-off television series that never reached the same heights. While some fans might wish for more action in this Statham movie, it balances the amount of action with its captivating moments. It excels as an action film with few fights, leaning into the drama and thrilling aspects, creating a suspenseful crime movie. The dark humor elevates every part of the film, providing fans with laughs while not forcing itself upon them. It is an excellent introduction to British humor and, ultimately, one of Statham's best comedy movies.

1 'Spy' (2015)

