Lionsgate is continuing to add to the cast of their upcoming action-thriller film Mutiny, which is set to star Jason Statham in a return to form for the genre that made him famous. Now, Statham has his co-star, as Annabelle Wallis, known for her lead role in the Netflix crime series Peaky Blinders, has joined the cast of the film, according to Deadline. The project will soon be kicking into overdrive, as filming on Mutiny is reportedly set to begin this fall in the United Kingdom.

Very few details about the film are known. However, Mutiny will follow Cole Reed (Statham), a businessman whose billionaire industrialist boss is murdered in front of him, according to a logline of the film from Lionsgate. Following the murder, Reed is set up to take the fall for the crime - leaving him on the run as he works to uncover an international conspiracy. No other plot details are available yet, nor has it been made clear who Wallis will be playing in the film.

Mutiny will be directed by Jean-François Richet, best known for his 2023 action film Plane starring Gerard Butler. The project will be a return to a familiar studio for Richet, as Plane was also a Lionsgate film. Plane's co-screenwriter, J.P. Davis, is also writing the screenplay for Mutiny alongside Lindsay Michel. The film is being produced by Statham for his Punch Palace Productions banner alongside Marc Butan for his MadRiver Pictures banner.

Wallis Is Best Known for 'Peaky Blinders'

Mutiny will not be a totally new venture for Wallis, who previously starred in the action remake The Mummy in 2017 alongside Tom Cruise. Her best known role, however, is likely in the aforementioned Peaky Blinders. Wallis portrayed Grace, a Irish bar worker and undercover police officer who falls in love with the show's protagonist, mobster Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Throughout the show, the pair's ups-and-downs are explored, and while Grace at one point leaves Tommy for the United States, the pair eventually reunite and get married.

While Peaky Blinders is Wallis' most visible role, the British actress is also known for her work in several other films. This includes the 2021 horror film Malignant, in which she portrays a woman who has visions of people being murdered - only to realize there is more to the story than meets the eye. Wallis is also recognizable in films such as Tag and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. She will be teaming with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson for the upcoming Amazon MGM sci-fi film Mercy, which is set to be released on Aug. 15, 2025.

No release window for Mutiny has been announced yet. Richet's previous film, Plane, is streaming on Hulu now.