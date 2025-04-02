Jason Statham may be known more for his action and less for his performances, but the Working Man star may have more to give in this later stage of his career. Statham recently worked with director David Ayer for The Beekeeper, the action thriller that grossed over $160 million globally before premiering on Prime Video and becoming a streaming hit in 2024. A sequel to the film is already set to begin filming later this year, but Ayer will not return and will be replaced by Timo Tjahjanto. Ayer is set to reunite with Statham on A Working Man later this month, and Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently caught up with the director on the press circuit where he shared his praise not for the legendary action star’s fists but for his “underutilized” performances:

“When he's surrounded by really powerful actors like Michael Peña and Arianna Rivas, who is just an incredible discovery, and David Harbour, he is indomitable. There's something really interesting about him. In a lot of ways, I feel like he's been underutilized. There's so much room for him as a performer, so many lanes that haven't been explored.”

Statham’s performance as Deckard Shaw opposite Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is regarded as one of his best, and he was even nominated by the National Film and Television Awards in both the United States and the UK. Statham has also turned in a strong performance in The Beekeeper, and early trailers/sneak peeks tease that he may do more of the same in A Working Man later this month. Similar to his Hobbs & Shaw co-star Dwayne Johnson, Statham has been typecast as someone who plays the same butt-kicking role in every movie, but for someone like Ayer who has worked with him on several occasions now to speak so highly of his acting prowess could mean there’s another level for his career we haven’t seen yet.

What Else Does Jason Statham Have in the Works?

In addition to The Beekeeper 2 and A Working Man, Statham is also attached to star in several upcoming projects. Statham has been set for a role opposite Anabelle Wallis and Adrian Lester in Mutiny, the upcoming action thriller that’s due in theaters on January 9, 2026, and he will team up with Naomi Ackie and Daniel Mays for a currently untitled action flick directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Statham will also reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X: Part 2, which begins filming this summer in L.A., and there have been whispers of a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, although nothing concrete has been confirmed.

A Working Man is now in theaters.