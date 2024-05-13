The Big Picture Jason Statham to star in new action film based in Scotland, facing attackers from his past.

Mere days after it was announced that Jason Statham would lead the upcoming thriller Mutiny, the action legend has already signed on for a new project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Statham will star as the lead in the currently untitled action movie from director Baltasar Kormákur. Kormákur is best known for his work on Everest, the mountain-climbing thriller which stars Jason Clarke, Thomas M. Wright, and Martin Henderson, which has roughly average scores on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with a 73% approval rating from critics and 68% score from audiences.

Statham will play Mason in the upcoming film, a man who lives on a remote island in Scotland who saves a young girl from a dangerous storm. This sets him on a path which brings attackers to his home and forces him to confront the sins of his past. The film is set to begin production this November in the UK and Iceland. Statham will also produce with his production company Palace Punch Productions, along with Kormákur, John Friedberg (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), John Berg (Wonder Woman), and Greg Silverman. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler will act as executive producers for the independent studio Black Bear.

No One Does Action Movies Quite Like Jason Statham

Statham may not have any Academy Awards on his trophy shelf, but the acclaimed action actor has brought a lot of joy to movie fans over the years. Whether it's his recurring performance as Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise, or appearing in independent action movies such as The Beekeeper, Statham never fails to impress with his fight scenes. In addition to Mutiny, Statham also has several upcoming projects, including Fast 11, and his reunion with The Beekeeper director David Ayer titled Levon's Trade, which will also star David Harbour and Michael Peña. Statham has also been a consistent box office draw for years, doing his part to generate major revenue for other franchise such as The Meg and The Expendables. However, his biggest financial successes come in the form of the Fast & Furious films, with each of the top four movies in his 20-year career earning more than $700 million at the worldwide box office.

There is no official release date for the upcoming untitled action film. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Statham in Meg 2: The Trench, now streaming on Netflix.

