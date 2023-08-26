The Big Picture Jason Statham was in the running to play Agent 47 in the Hitman franchise but lost out to Timothy Olyphant, which may have been for the best.

The film adaptation of Hitman had a rocky process and was criticized for its inane plot and supporting cast's acting abilities.

Despite Statham's potential to match Agent 47's physicality, his rugged character persona might not have translated well to the suave and icy nature of the role.

Jason Statham is one of the world's most prolific action stars. In addition to headlining major franchises like The Expendables as well as the Fast and Furious films, he's also headlined punch-em-ups including Crank and The Meg. With his shaved head, gruff voice, and tendency for violence, Statham tends to be a standout presence in any film that he's in — so it's no surprise that he was in the running to play the lead role in the Hitman franchise. Developed by IO Interactive Entertainment, the HItman series focuses on the genetically engineered assassin Agent 47 as he carries out various missions for a mysterious government organization. Statham came fairly close to playing the role of Agent 47, but ended up losing out to Timothy Olyphant. However, it may have been for the best.

Making an Agent 47 Movie Was a Rocky Process

IO Interactive had been aiming to turn the Hitman games into a film franchise since 2003, teaming up with Luc Besson and his EuropaCorp productions in the process. Ironically enough, neither Statham nor Olyphant was the first choice for the role — Vin Diesel was. Years before the Fast and the Furious franchise would truly become a box office juggernaut or the Marvel Cinematic Universe would bring the Guardians of the Galaxy to the silver screen, Diesel was looking to headline his own action franchise. Thus, he boarded Hitman with the intent to star, as well as executive produce the film. But Diesel soon dropped out to star in Babylon A.D., with Statham soon circling the role. Eventually, Olyphant snagged the role.

Hitman didn't exactly become the success that IO or Fox was hoping for, as critics panned it for having an inane plot and the rest of the cast not living up to Olyphant's level of acting. Ironically, the late Roger Ebert was one of the few critics who gave the film a positive review, writing: "Hitman stands right on the threshold between video games and art. On the wrong side of the threshold, but still, give it credit." Fox opted to reboot the franchise with Hitman: Agent 47; Olyphant opted not to return, with Paul Walker being considered for the role before his tragic death. Rupert Friend would put on 47's sharp black suit, but even with a change in stars Agent 47 didn't fare any better than its predecessor, leaving Hitman to suffer the same fate as many other video game movies.

Jason Statham Seemed Well-Matched for Agent 47

While Statham possesses the action skills and physical resemblance to Agent 47, the harsh nature of the characters he usually plays may not have translated well to the screen. Think about Lee Christmas from The Expendables, or Deckard Shaw from The Fast and the Furious; neither of them are particularly suave. Honestly, the ruggedness is part of Statham's charm. His ability to play characters who speak their mind is a great contrast to the more polished heroics of James Bond or the high-tech escapades of Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible. In contrast, Olyphant's icy stare and deadpan delivery makes his performance as Agent 47 stand out.

In fact, the closest Statham got to playing Agent 47 was in the Transporter film series (which was also produced by Besson). He plays courier Frank Martin, who sticks to three simple rules: Never open the packages he's carrying, never learn any names, and never change the deal. Predictably, this changes when he learns that his latest package is a woman (Shu Qi), thus melting his hardened heart. The high octane action within the film matches - and potentially exceeds - any of the sequences within Hitman. Ironically, the Transporter franchise would prove to be a precursor of sorts to Statham's role in the Fast and Furious films. Ironically, Statham would end up playing a major role in two video games: Red Faction II and Call of Duty. He even had his own mobile game, Sniper X with Jason Statham.

What Went Wrong With 'Hitman'?

Despite Olyphant giving his all to the role, Hitman suffered from numerous factors that hampered its franchise potential. Chief among them was the script by Skip Woods; it was convoluted, lacking in character motivation, and seemed to think that mindless action would do most of the heavy lifting. Woods' track record includes A Good Day To Die Hard (which also featured Olyphant as a villain), X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Hitman: Agent 47. All three films were critically panned, leading to Woods' screenwriting career being cut off at the knees. The best example of Woods' poor writing? An entire subplot covering Agent 47's origin was not only invented for the film — contradicting the game's lore in the process — but it cribbed footage from Dark Angel to do so. That's right: HItman was so lazy it had to steal from a James Cameron show in order to work with its plot.

Olyphant himself wasn't too impressed with Hitman; in fact, he confessed to an ulterior motive to taking the role of Agent 47. That motive? A mortage. "How about the villain of Die Hard?‘ I said, ‘Sure.’ And they’re like, ‘Do you want to read the script?’ I said, ‘I get it. I’m in. I just bought a house. Did you not hear? They just canceled my fucking show. Yes, I’ll do it,’" he told Rolling Stone in an interview. "‘What about this video game adaptation?’ ‘Yes to that too. I’m in. I’ve got to make up some TV money.'” Eventually Olyphant would find steady TV work, taking the lead in Justified and entering the Star Wars universe as Marshall Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian.

Although Statham didn't recieve the role and Olyphant had a less than stellar experience while making Hitman, both actors would up the better for it. The Hitman franchise also continued to thrive, producing games up to 2021 as well as a comic book miniseries — proving that even if the silver screen wasn't a good fit for Agent 47, his missions still provide plenty of stories.