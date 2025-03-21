One of Jason Statham’s more recent movies, which also happens to be his biggest financial misfire, has found profound success on streaming despite being a major flop. Statham stars alongside Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4 — previously titled Expend4bles — which was released in 2023 and grossed only $37 million at the global box office despite boasting a budget of $100 million. Still, the film has now been one of the more popular movies on Starz for more than 200 days according to Flixpatrol, with a successful streaming run of more than six months. To reach its breakeven point at the box office, The Expendables 4 would have needed to make around $200 million, meaning the film burned a hole of more than $100 million in Lionsate’s pocket.

There have been four Expendables movies dating back to 2010, and each has been helmed by a different director. In addition to starring in the film, Sylvester Stallone himself directed the first installment before passing off the directorial baton to Simon West for the sequel, which also added Liam Hemsworth to its cast. The Expendables 3 was directed by Patrick Hughes, and Scott Waugh directed the 2023 installment, which will likely be the final outing in the franchise considering the collective age of the cast and the financial failure. Expend4bles director Scott Waugh made his directorial debut more than 10 years ago on Act of Valor, and he followed that up two years later with Need for Speed, the video game adaptation starring Aaron Paul. He also helmed 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain, which stars Josh Hartnett.

Who Else Stars in ‘The Expendables 4’?