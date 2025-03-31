Jason Statham’s latest outlet for kicking butt has helped his box office career total cross an elite milestone. Thanks to the recent release of A Working Man, which hauled in just over $30 million during its first weekend in theaters, Statham’s career total at the global box office now rests at over $8.5 million, which also makes him one of the 100 highest-grossing movie stars ever. A Working Man took the top spot at the box office this weekend with a $15 million domestic opening, unseating Snow White, which fell 66% during its second weekend in theaters. In addition to Jason Statham, A Working Man also stars Michael Peña and David Harbour, and the film was directed by David Ayer. Statham and Ayer previously worked together on The Beekeeper.

The top four highest-grossing movies of Jason Statham’s career all belong to the Fast & Furious franchise, with Furious 7 standing above the rest thanks to a $1.51 billion global total. When combined with The Fate of the Furious, which earned over $1.2 billion worldwide, these two films account for more than 25% of Statham’s $8.5 billion career box office total. Statham’s role opposite Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw also earned him $760 million to add to his global box office total, which is $50 million more than his brief appearance in Fast X, the 2023 installment that racked up $710 million globally. The Meg and its sequel, Meg 2: The Trench, are the fifth and sixth highest-grossing movies of Statham’s career, with $527 million and $397 million, respectively.

How Will ‘A Working Man’ Stack Up to ‘The Beekeeper’?