One of the biggest action stars of all time, best known for never losing a fight, has officially found a new role. A new report from Deadline revealed that Jason Statham (Fast and the Furious, The Beekeper, The Meg) will star in a new action-thriller titled Mutiny. Jean-Francois Richet, who also directed Plane starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, will direct the film. Lionsgate has acquired the rights to Mutiny, and production on the film is set to begin in the UK this September. Statham and his new production company, Punch Palace Productions, will produce, along with Marc Butan.

Mutiny will follow Cole Reed (Statham), who ends up on the run and caught up in an international criminal conspiracy after his billionaire boss is murdered in front of him. Lauren Bixby, who is the Senior Vice President of Co-Productions and Acquisitions for Lionsgate sang Statham's praises, highlighting him as the perfect person for the role:

"Jason Statham is one of the most kinetic action stars in the world and we look forward to teaming him up with Jean-Francois and the MadRiver team who we previously worked with on Plane."

While Plane certainly wasn't nominated for any Academy Awards, the film resonated well with audiences and earned a respectable chunk of change at the box office. It currently sits at a 78% critics score and 94% audience score on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed $74 million at the worldwide box office, including a $10 million domestic opening weekend.

What Else Has Jason Statham Been in Recently?

If audiences can count on one thing, it's that you won't ever have to wait too long for a new Statham action movie. The English actor will celebrate his 57th birthday this year, but that hasn't stopped him from churning out films in multiple franchises. In 2023 alone, Statham starred alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa in Fast X, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. He also appeared in Meg 2: The Trench, The Expendables 4, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. He is set to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the upcoming Fast 11, which recently received an exciting update from director Louis Leterrier.

Mutiny does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and check out Statham in Meg 2: The Trench, which is streaming on Netflix.

