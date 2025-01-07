How insane can a need for adrenaline get? There are probably no limits to this answer, but there's at least one franchise in cinema that was willing to go as far as possible in order to find out and entertain its audience. Crank: High Voltage premiered in 2009 with a pretty different concept, which we'll get to in a bit. Now, sixteen years later, the movie is climbing the Max charts and once again entertaining audiences. The title is currently at #9 among the most-watched movies on the platform.

Crank: High Voltage is a sequel that debuted three years after the original. Once again, Jason Statham plays Chev Chelios, who this time survives a deadly fall from a helicopter – but that's far from the most surprising thing that happens to him. Chev is then implanted with an artificial heart powered by a battery that only lasts one hour. In order to stay alive, Chev has to keep finding creative and insane ways of keeping himself electrically charged so that his new heart doesn't stop.

Crank: High Voltage' Is Overflowing With Cameos

Despite its not very flattering 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics agreed that Crank: High Voltage "delivers on its promises" and is "a fast-paced, exciting thrill ride that doesn't take itself too seriously." However, some pointed out that the Crank sequel is a downgrade from the original. The Guardian's Alexander Larman wrote that "the sequel seems content to wallow in mean-spirited unpleasantness," and critics seemed to agree that the movie scaled up on violence, profanity, and mayhem just for the shock value.

Aside from Statham, the cast of Crank: High Voltage also features Amy Smart (Held Hostage in My House), Clifton Collins Jr. (Red, White & Royal Blue), Efren Ramirez (Due Justice), Bai Ling (Desert Fiends), David Carradine (Kill Bill), Dwight Yoakam (Cry Macho) and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell. The movie is also chock-full of cameos, and features celebrities like Glenn Howerton, Ed Powers, Nick Manning, Lexington Steele, Ron Jeremy, Lloyd Kaufman, Keith Jardine, Jenna Haze and the late Chester Bennington.

Crank: High Voltage was directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, who at the time went by the moniker Neveldine/Taylor. They made their debut with 2006's Crank, and then went on to direct titles like sci-fi thriller Gamer with Gerard Butler, DC Comics' Jonah Hex with Josh Brolin, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance with Nicolas Cage. The screenplay of Crank: High Voltage was also penned by the duo.

Crank: High Voltage is now available to stream on Max. You can check out the trailer above.

Your changes have been saved Crank: High Voltage Release Date April 16, 2009 Director Mark Neveldine , Brian Taylor Cast Jason Statham , Amy Smart , David Carradine , Dwight Yoakam , Bai Ling , Clifton Collins Jr. , Jose Pablo Cantillo , Efren Ramirez , Julanne Chidi Hill , Reno Wilson , Keone Young , Art Hsu , J. J. Soria , Corey Haim , Geri Horner , William Brent , Jamie Harris , John de Lancie , Ho-Kwan Tse , Galen Yuen , Shu Lan Tuan , Anne Girard , Yeva-Genevieve Lavlinski , Reid Harper , David Scott Rubin , Chester Bennington , Setu Taase , Eidan Hanzei , Najja Meeks , David Rolas , David Dooyun Kim , Portis Hershey , Atticus Todd , Peter Mark , Chad Damiani , Jai Stefan , Tom Roach , Maynard James Keenan , Danny Lohner , Danna Hansen , Keith Jardine Runtime 85 minutes Writers Mark Neveldine , Brian Taylor Expand

Watch on Max