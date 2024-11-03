It would be hard to name another actor working today who is as completely committed to the action genre as Jason Statham. While popular stars like Liam Neeson, Denzel Washington, and Tom Cruise still leave some time in between their action films to appear in more prestigious projects, Statham seems completely committed to making-mass market entertainment that aims to do nothing more than be entertaining. The gritty icon has starred in some of the most memorable action films in recent memory, but his best work tends to be in completely unhinged projects that defy any notion of logic. Although it had to work very hard to outdo its predecessor, Crank 2: High Voltage features an electrically charged fight scene that ranks as perhaps the absolute strangest moment in Statham’s entire career.

What Is ‘Crank 2: High Voltage’ About?

The first Crank film had a brilliant premise that somehow justified why the action was so extreme — loosely based on classic neo-noir D.O.A., the film starred Statham as the hitman Chev Chelios, who must keep his adrenaline pumping in order to prevent a bomb placed in his chest from detonating. Crank 2: High Voltage sees Chev’s heart replaced with an artificial one that will only keep him alive for around an hour. Chev isn’t just having to keep his heart rate beating in order to prevent himself from imploding; he is in a race against time to track down a mobster known only as “The Feret” (Clifton Collins Jr.) so that the doctor Mikes (Dwight Yokam) can provide him with the surgery needed to save his life. Things become even more personal for Chev when his girlfriend, Eve Lyndon (Amy Smart), is put in danger.

The fight between The Feret and Chev is the highlight of the film, as both characters are so ridiculously super-powered that it would be disappointing if their final confrontation only came down to a few traded blows. Chev tries to kickstart his heart by electrocuting himself with shockwaves that hit his brain, making him even more crazed and erratic. The visuals of the electricity bouncing between the characters are stunning enough in their own right, but the scene gets even stranger when the shockwaves affect Chev’s brain patterns, causing him to have a hallucination of him and The Feret fighting as kaiju creatures. Anyone who went into a sequel to Crank would have most likely expected to see some extreme moments of ultra-violence, but they may not have counted on an ending that resembles the conclusion of Godzilla vs. Megalodon.

Jason Statham Embraces Action Movie Absurdity

Statham is often at his best when he’s pushing the extremes of the action, as each fight or brawl needs to somehow up the stakes or show the audience something that they have never seen before. Although he doesn’t have quite as many one-liners as actors like Dwayne Johnson or Chris Pratt, there is a dark sense of humor in the way that violence is depicted in Statham’s films, particularly the Crank duology. It’s not enough for Statham to just shoot a bad guy — he seems to need to take out his opponents in the most creative ways possible. While it may initially be hard to consider him to be a hero when he’s so aggressively violent, the antagonists in Crank 2: High Voltage are painted with such broad strokes that it’s hard to express anything but pure glee when they are ruthlessly dispatched.

Statham’s films also have a sense of cheekiness to them, which comes across at the end of Crank 2: High Voltage in which Chev literally raises his middle finger to the camera, as if to break the fourth wall. While this doesn’t necessarily suggest that Statham has any sort of animosity towards the viewers who have been following his career loyally for many years, it does suggest that he’s unconcerned about criticisms that would try to paint films like Crank 2: High Voltage as unnecessary, obnoxious, or morally repugnant. However, Statham isn’t a cynic, as he allows for a moment of genuine romance between Eve and Chev that is surprisingly touching. Statham only continues to prove that he still has the ability to surprise, and nothing embodies that better than the ending of Crank 2: High Voltage.

Crank: High Voltage Release Date April 16, 2009 Director Mark Neveldine , Brian Taylor Cast Jason Statham , Amy Smart , David Carradine , Dwight Yoakam , Bai Ling , Clifton Collins Jr. , Jose Pablo Cantillo , Efren Ramirez , Julanne Chidi Hill , Reno Wilson , Keone Young , Art Hsu , J. J. Soria , Corey Haim , Geri Horner , William Brent , Jamie Harris , John de Lancie , Ho-Kwan Tse , Galen Yuen , Shu Lan Tuan , Anne Girard , Yeva-Genevieve Lavlinski , Reid Harper , David Scott Rubin , Chester Bennington , Setu Taase , Eidan Hanzei , Najja Meeks , David Rolas , David Dooyun Kim , Portis Hershey , Atticus Todd , Peter Mark , Chad Damiani , Jai Stefan , Tom Roach , Maynard James Keenan , Danny Lohner , Danna Hansen , Keith Jardine Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Action Expand

Crank 2: High Voltage is streaming on Max in the U.S.

