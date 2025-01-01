Remaking films is usually an ill-advised plan, especially since studios make the dumbfounding decision to re-imagine a cherished classic (everyone's been saying for years that we ought to be remaking misfires that deserve a second shot). In the 2000s, remakes of genre classics from the '70s were en vogue, notably in the horror genre with Dawn of the Dead, The Amityville Horror, and Halloween. With the advent of digital effects and a boom in retro culture, these low-budget cult classics, which were being reappraised by modern criticism, became highly sought-after properties. While Death Race 2000, the 1975 exploitation film produced by B-movie master Roger Corman, is no sacred text, remaking this genre staple was a tall task, and what it amounted to was Death Race, a misbegotten effort by Paul W.S. Anderson and star Jason Statham, which began as a Tom Cruise vehicle.

Jason Statham's 'Death Race' Modernizes Roger Corman's Post-Apocalyptic Future From the 1970s

Although he never made high art, the late Roger Corman is one of the most seminal figures in recent Hollywood history. By serving as his own film school, he helped launch the careers of Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Bogdanovich, Jonathan Demme, and James Cameron by giving them a crash course in expert filmmaking by making low-budget exploitation movies quickly and efficiently. As a producer and director, Corman ran an empire of schlocky but undeniably enjoyable B-movies independently. While most of his films were admittedly disposable and indistinguishable from each other, many stood the test of time, including Death Race 2000, starring B-movie icon David Carradine and a young Sylvester Stallone.

The film, set in a dystopian future where people compete in a racing challenge that rewards contestants for murdering pedestrians, developed enough of a cult status to warrant a remake (or a prequel, as Paul W.S. Anderson would contend) in 2008 with the streamlined title, Death Race. Anderson, coming off Alien vs. Predator, signed on to expand the Death Race universe alongside Cruise/Wagner productions, founded by the Mission: Impossible star and Paula Wagner, with the director envisioning the film as an "around-the-world race." During its development, Cruise, who was pitted to play the lead, was unhappy with two early drafts of the script.

'Death Race' Was Originally Planned as a Tom Cruise Movie

After various creative differences, Cruise eventually departed, causing the film to stall. This coincided with Paramount cutting ties with Cruise following his controversial public remarks and statements, highlighted by his association with Scientology and the infamous couch jump on Oprah Winfrey's show. In retrospect, Cruise, now celebrated as one of the bastions of cinema as an art form, seems extremely overqualified to star in a low-grade remake of a '70s B-movie. At the time of development, Cruise continued his tour of working with the most acclaimed directors in the business, including Steven Spielberg and Michael Mann. The end of the decade, a fallow period for Cruise, saw him taking unforeseen left turns, like his transformative surprise role in Tropic Thunder and a German rebel attempting to overthrow the Nazis in Valkyrie. As his reputation as a public figure was dwindling, a career makeover was essential.

Amid the Cruise/Wagner breakup, Death Race became a free agent, allowing Universal to scoop in and purchase the distribution rights. Soon enough, the film became a prime project for Jason Statham, hot off The Transporter and Crank. After all the turmoil and studio turnover, Death Race opened in theaters in 2008 with solid but unremarkable box office returns and a mixed critical reception. Throughout his career, Paul W.S. Anderson, unlike his same-named peer, Paul Thomas Anderson, was the bane of film critics' existence, disparaging him for putting out empty, CGI-filled exploitation genres, often adapted from video games. A modern-day Roger Corman of sorts, Anderson has accrued a cult status among a niche audience and built an argument for himself as a vulgar auteurist. Death Race, which also stars Joan Allen, Ian McShane, and Tyrese Gibson, ultimately doesn't hold a candle to the camp classic in Death Race 2000. Like many misguided legacy sequels and remakes, the emphasis on adding self-serious lore derails what audiences previously admired about the original.

The creative forces behind Death Race failed to recognize just how tied the original film is to its period. In typical Corman fashion, Death Race 2000 cashed in on the success of Rollerball, the more mainstream dystopian sci-fi sports-adjacent movie of 1975, making it inextricably tied to the zeitgeist. The rampant distrust in the government and the general paranoia surrounding the degradation of society was particularly on everyone's mind in the '70s, and even a junky B-movie like Death Race 2000 could reflect on something prevalent in culture. This is why Paul W.S. Anderson's impersonal remake, while serviceable and enjoyable at the most primal level, feels out of place and ultimately empty.

