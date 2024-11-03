Jason Statham is the man. Few actors embody the action genre as effortlessly as Statham, arguably one of cinema's last natural stars in this beloved and kickass category of movies. Rising to prominence in the late '90s, thanks to Guy Ritchie's seminal crime black comedy Love, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Statham has remained a mainstay in big-budget action cinema since.

For both better and worse, Statham's identity is very well-defined. Indeed, when one thinks of him, movies like Crank or The Expendables come to mind; Statham knows what he's good at, and no one does it better. Still, the actor has experimented with his career more than a few times, and many of his movies are outliers in his filmography. From romantic dramas to spy comedies, these are Jason Statham's most uncharacteristic movies, standing out in his otherwise homogenous body of work and proving that there's more to this English actor than meets the eye.

10 'Homefront' (2013)

Directed by Gary Fleder

Homefront is a 2013 action thriller directed by Gary Fleder. The plot centers on former DEA agent Phil Broker (Statham), who relocates with his daughter to a small bayou town, hoping to find some peace. However, Broker learns the town is corrupted with drugs and violence and must soon go back into action after his family falls under the radar of the volatile drug lord Gator Bodine (Jason Statham).

At first glance, Homefront is a classic Statham vehicle: an action crime thriller in the "one man versus the world" subgenre. However, the film features Statham as a loving family man, showing a new, more tender side to him compared to his other movies. Homefront still features the brand of violence expected from the actor's traditional fare, but the family angle is quite strong, allowing Statham to showcase a usually unseen side to his tough-guy persona. Fun fact: Sylvester Stallone wrote Homefront, although its origins are far different from the finished product.

9 'Ghosts of Mars' (2001)

Directed by John Carpenter

The legendary John Carpenter directs the peculiar space horror Western Ghosts of Mars. An ensemble cast led by Natasha Henstridge stars in the film about a group of police officers and a convicted criminal who must fight against a possessed group of colonizers. The film is set in the distant future, in a now-colonized version of Mars, with Statham playing Sargeant Jericho Butler.

Although posing as an action movie, Ghost of Mars plays to Carpenter's strengths, meaning it's a horror, atmospheric movie with a heavy touch of Western. These are two genres Statham has never ventured into again, making this particular movie even more of a surprise in his over twenty-year career. Sadly, not many people responded to the film's unique blend of genres; indeed, Ghost of Mars flopped hard at the box office, which might explain why Statham has never returned to either horror or Western.

8 'Turn It Up' (2000)

Directed by Robert Adetuyi

Out of all of Jason Statham's movies, perhaps none is more obscure than Turn It Up. This hip-hop drama from 2000 is set in Brooklyn and stars rappers Pras and Ja Rule. The former stars as Denzel, AKA Diamond, who has big dreams of making it in the music industry. However, his path will be complicated by the rising crime in his neighborhood.

Statham has played his fair share of villainous roles, but they're usually within the action genre in movies like Cellular or Furious 7. However, Turn It Up sees him playing a far more realistic yet equally despicable figure, British drug dealer Mr. B, who is responsible for much of the unrest in Diamond's neighborhood. Statham is among the strongest aspects in Turn It Up, with a loathsome performance that perfectly fits the film's confrontational urban setting.

Turn It Up Release Date September 6, 2000 Runtime 86 minutes

7 'Truth in 24' (2008)

Directed by Keith Cossrow and Bennett Viseltear

The 2008 sports documentary Truth in 24 details Audi's preparation for the 2008 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 76th Grand Prix of Endurance. The documentary chronicles the road to Le Mans, including several careers prior to the main event and the subsequent results. Statham serves as the documentary's narrator, with several Audi officials and drivers appearing in interviews.

Jason Statham returned as a narrator for the 2012 sequel, Truth in 24 II: Every Second Counts.

Many actors narrate documentaries if they're passionate about the subject or to lend more mainstream attention to them. Statham narrating a racing documentary makes perfect sense, considering the actor's public image and cinematic persona. Still, Truth in 24 is one of the only non-narrative entries in Statham's filmography, meaning it stands out in a sea of action vehicles. The actor returned as a narrator for the 2012 sequel, Truth in 24 II: Every Second Counts, which chronicles Audi's preparation for the 2011 24 Hours of Le Mans.

6 'The Pink Panther' (2006)

Directed by Shawn Levy

The beloved Steve Martin stars as a modernized version of Jacques Clouseau in Shawn Levy's 2006 mystery comedy The Pink Panther. The tenth installment in the long-running franchise, the film follows the infamously incompetent inspector Clouseau as he attempts to solve the murder of the famous soccer coach Yves Gluant (Statham) and the subsequent theft of his valuable Pink Panther diamond.

For those who might not remember Statham's role in the film, he plays Yves Gluant in a cameo near the beginning of the movie and has a few other scenes spread throughout. It's a quick part in a film so busy with antics and increasingly ridiculous setups that one might be forgiven for forgetting Statham is in it at all; in fact, he is actually uncredited in the role. Silly and often more puzzling than funny, The Pink Panther is a truly baffling entry in Statham's concrete-solid career.

5 'Mean Machine' (2001)

Directed by Barry Skolnick

The familiar but underrated Vinnie Jones stars in the 2001 sports comedy Mean Machine. A British adaptation of the iconic Burt Reynolds movie The Longest Yard, Mean Machine follows Danny "The Machine" Meehan (Jones), a retired soccer player sentenced to a three-year sentence in prison. There, he'll train the inmates for an all-out soccer match against the guards, with the stakes far higher than they seem.

Statham plays a rare supporting role as "The Monk," a violent inmate who joins Meehan's team. Unlike the original, Mean Machine is more mean spirited, attempting to show both the tough side of prison while still injecting some absurd comedy into the mix. It doesn't quite pull off its lofty expectations, but Jones and the entire cast, including Statham, come away unscathed thanks to their comedic timing. As a pure sports comedy with next to no action, Mean Machine is quite the singular entry in Statham's filmography.

4 'Gnomeo & Juliet' (2011)

Directed by Kelly Asbury

The 2011 movie Gnomeo & Juliet is among the most forgotten pieces of animation from the 2010s. As the name so cleverly suggests, the film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic, following Gnomeo (James McAvoy) and Juliet (Emily Blunt), a pair of garden gnomes from warring families who fall in love. As the rivalry between their clans worsens, the pair must find a way to protect their love.

Gnomeo & Juliet features a stacked cast, also including Sir Michael Caine, the late Dame Maggie Smith, Oscar nominee Dame Julie Walters, Sir Patrick Stewart, and, of course, Jason Statham. The action man plays Tybalt, Gnome's sworn enemy and one of the film's antagonists. Animation is a perfect way to introduce some variety into an actor's career, which is just what this silly but well-meaning effort does for Statham. To this day, Gnomeo & Juliet is Statham's only animated credit, making it even more of an outlier in his action-focused resumé.

Gnomeo & Juliet Release Date January 13, 2011 Runtime 84 minutes Writers Johnny Smith , Kevin Cecil , Mark Burton , Rob Sprackling , Emily Cook

3 'In the Name of the King' (2008)

Directed by Uwe Boll