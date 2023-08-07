The Big Picture Despite his success in action films, Statham's early work with Guy Ritchie showcased his raw talent and unique character portrayals.

Statham's recent action movies have become dull and lack the depth and edge he once brought to his roles.

The reliance on CGI and lack of emphasis on his stunt skills in big-budget films overshadow his true talents as an actor. It's time for Statham to explore other genres and return to his British gangster roots.

Meg 2: The Trench took a major bite out of both the global and worldwide box office this weekend, signifying that nothing beats a good, old-fashioned monster mash to kick off the end of the summer movie season. While the film’s financial, if not critical success is mostly due to the titular massive shark, it’s another win this year for Jason Statham. Statham is coming off of another successful appearance in The Fast and the Furious franchise in Fast X and a solid Guy Ritchie thriller in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and later this year, he’s set to return to another marquee action series with a role in The Expendables 4 (now marketed as Expend4ables). While Statham is undoubtedly one of the most popular leading action stars in the world right now, the quality of his projects has been affected by the similarity of many of his various action roles. It’s time for Statham to spice things up and return to being the tough British gangster that he was always so good at being.

Jason Statham's Work with Guy Ritchie

Image via United Artists

It’s somewhat ironic that Statham has starred in action films for over two decades, as that’s not where he started his career. Statham’s big break came from Ritchie, who gave him his first two roles in 1998’s Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. Ritchie’s films aren’t necessarily high art, but they were incredibly influential in the way that they inspired the “London underground crime thriller” subgenre. These films helped launch the careers of many rising British actors such as Dexter Fletcher, Jason Flemyng, Stephen Graham, and Robbie Gee, but unsurprisingly, Statham is the one that has stuck around the longest.

Within those early films, there was a level of genuine anger and youthful detachment within Statham’s characters that was distinct from the flawless action heroes that he tends to play now. Statham’s quips cooler in Snatch. because his character Turkish isn’t a super spy, a renowned bank robber, or some sort of special operatives agent; he’s simply a small-time slot machine salesman and boxing promoter who manages to get in too deep with some particularly dangerous gangsters like "Brick Top" Pulford (Alan Ford). Turkish in real danger; it takes a lot of guts to mouth off in front of someone who could have his spine snapped in an instant!

There was a level of insecurity within Statham that made his characters more interesting. Turkish in Snatch and Bacon in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels are both poor, disheveled working-class men that would never wear the type of classy suits that Statham wears in all of his action films now. They’re both constantly angry, and their rage is directed at an unfair economy that has taken them for granted. These men both have nothing to live for, so why not make deprived jokes about it in the coolest Cockney accent ever?

Even Statham’s early action roles at least were able to inherit some of that darker desperation that had been present in his earlier work. The Transporter and Crank are essentially stories about ruthless mercenaries; they just happen to feature some extraordinary stunt work and incredible racing sequences. Statham felt like an exciting voice in action cinema because he wasn’t the clear-cut hero like Denzel Washington or John Travolta, but over time, those edges began to get sanded off.

Statham’s Action Movies Are Becoming Dull

Image Via Warner Bros.

It’s interesting to see that Statham has become the most reliable action star that has emerged in the past few decades. Most of the major action franchises today are led by older actors who have been playing the same role for decades, such as Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise, and Keanu Reeves, and Statham’s contemporaries like Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth have just as many misses as they do hits. Statham generally puts out a few action films every year, and while he has very few disasters on his resume (with the exception of Ghosts of Mars), his films have tended to blend together. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who could tell you the fundamental difference between his characters in Wild Card, Redemption, Safe, or Blitz.

The issue is that Statham has always worked better when he’s playing darker, meaner, and less complimentary in his quips; the character of Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious saga almost feels like a parody of the types of “rough and tough” British gangsters that he played earlier in his career in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. Yes, Statham is great at yelling out one-liners and being sarcastic during action scenes, but that’s only an element of what makes him so cool. Statham’s charisma is defined by many attributes, including his dramatic range, but his most recent string of roles have seemed to just let him coast off of his surface-level charm. It’s sad to see him typecast as the “funny British bald guy” when he’s so clearly talented enough to do more.

Image via Universal







The other issue with Statham’s action films is that ironically, they don’t actually shine a spotlight on his great skills as a stuntman. In a highly expensive movie with tons of computer-generated imagery like The Fate of the Furious or The Meg, all the stunts are so unbelievable that there’s nothing special about Statham using his martial arts skills in a one-on-one fight. In comparison, his extraordinary physical talents make him stand out in smaller gangster films like The Bank Job or Revolver, because it’s obvious that the films only had the budget to do those scenes for real.

There is still hope for the rest of Statham’s career; while his fellow Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson may struggle to find other roles when the franchise wraps up, Statham has the dramatic skills to carry him when his ability to do action films has depleted. Even his recent roles in Ritchie films such as Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune show that his personality pops better when he’s not working on massive blockbusters. Perhaps it’s time for Statham to start looking for British gangster roles again, because thanks to The Meg, he’s literally jumped the shark.