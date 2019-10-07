Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie to Reteam for Armored Truck Heist Movie

0

Hollywood has been trying to mount an English-language remake of the 2004 French action-thriller Le Convoyeur ever since it was released in 2004, and now Miramax has acquired the rights and set Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham to direct and star, respectively.

The original film starred Albert Dupontel (Irreversible) as security guard who has an ulterior motive when he takes a job working for an armored truck company. The film co-starred Jean Dujardin several years before he won an Oscar for his turn in The Artist.

The revenge-based remake will follow a mysterious man named H who goes to work for armored truck company that is responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The untitled film is expected to bounce back and forth between various characters’ perspectives, which would be in keeping with the ensemble-driven nature of Ritchie’s first two films with Statham — Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch.

That’s a very different direction than the previous incarnation of this remake, which would’ve starred Oscar winner Sandra Bullock and been directed by Josef Wladyka (Narcos). Titled Cash Truck at the time, it was Joel Silver who was developing that version, which would’ve found Bullock playing a down-on-her-luck American who takes a job in London. The Schmoedown’s own Ethan Erwin co-wrote the script with Albert Hughes and John Hodge.

Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson will produce the film, which is expected to serve as Ritchie’s follow-up to The Gentlemen, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell, and recently debuted its first trailer.

“Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavor of these two longtime friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic,” Block said.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees,” Ritchie told Deadline, which broke the news. You can also check out the trailer for Le Convoyeur on Indiewire.

Ritchie is coming off the global success of Aladdin, while Statham is riding hot off the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, as well as The Meg, having owned the month of August for the past two years.