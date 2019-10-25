‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany Joins Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s ‘Cash Truck’

0

Holt McCallany, who is currently having a moment as FBI Agent Bill Tench on Netflix’s Mindhunter, has been cast in a lead role alongside Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming heist film Cash Truck. The script, adapted by Ritchie from a 2004 French film titled Le Convoyeur, begins shooting next month in London and Los Angeles.

Statham leads the cast as H, a man working for a Brinks-style armored truck company responsible for safely transporting cash throughout L.A. McCallany plays Bullet, the team leader who recently recruited H, a decision which may turn out to have been a mistake. Plot details are scarce, but we do know that the film will shift between multiple timelines and character viewpoints, which is familiar territory for Ritchie.

In the original French film, new recruit Alex (Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin) joins an armored truck crew and begins closely investigating his teammates, compiling detailed dossiers on each one. It’s unclear whether Alex is planning an inside job, if he’s an undercover cop doing surveillance, or something more sinister. I won’t spoil the ending, but I will say that the movie does a solid job of keeping you tense and uncertain all the way through to the climax.

It’ll be interesting to see Ritchie tackle another crime thriller, particularly a remake of Le Convoyeur. Ritchie’s gangster flicks tend to be full of razor-witted dialogue and comedic situations; Le Convoyeur, to put it gently, is humorless.

Even more exciting is Statham and Ritchie finally reteaming for some good old fashioned criming. And my personal hype reserves are redlining at the pairing of Statham and McCallany, two dudes whose glares are so powerful they shatter glass and bend the air around them. I would watch them angrily play poker together for 2 hours, so the idea of them starring opposite each other in a Guy Ritchie thriller makes me want to reserve an entire row of seats on opening night.