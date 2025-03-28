In addition to being one of the most stylistically distinctive filmmakers of his generation, Guy Ritchie has also become one of the most prolific. Although there was some concern that he had been overexposed after a few blockbuster films like The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword failed to become box office successes, Ritchie experienced a career resurgence when he returned to making the smart, snappy British crime thrillers that kicked off his career. While Ritchie has grown prominent enough that he can attract A-list stars to his projects, his work still retains the same anarchic, absurdist sensibilities that made Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels such beloved cult classics. Despite being held from release due to distribution issues, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a highly entertaining throwback to classic spy films that signified the strength of Ritchie’s working relationship with Jason Statham.

What Is 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' About?