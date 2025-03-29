Jason Statham has made a career for himself playing characters who are rough around the edges, yet have a heart of gold. It's worked for action franchises including The Transporter and The Expendables, and his more recent films, like The Beekeeper. But there's one film where he flipped the script and played a pure villain - Furious 7, one of the biggest installments in the Fast and Furious franchise. In Furious 7, Statham plays former soldier turned mercenary Deckard Shaw; his performance not only showed off his range, but made him an integral part of the Fast and Furious films going forward. It's honestly a surprise that he hasn't played more villainous roles, since Furious 7 shows that he's really good at it.

Jason Statham Fully Embraced Deckard Shaw’s Villainy in 'Furious 7'

While Shaw is one of the antagonists of Furious 7, he technically made his first appearance in Fast and Furious 6...and ended up killing Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang) during a race in Tokyo. Right from the start, Statham establishes that Shaw isn't like any of the other antagonists the Fast films have seen; he's cold, brutally effective, and driven by vengeance against Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel). Furious 7 eventually reveals that Shaw wants vengeance for Torretto placing his brother Owen (Luke Evans) in a coma; to that end, he's willing to cause mass destruction and even join forces with terrorist Mose Jakande (Djimon Hounsou) to get it. Not only does this make Shaw a compelling villain, since he has a personal reason to oppose the heroes, but it ties into the underlying theme of family in the Fast and Furious films. Just as Torretto's willing to do anything for his family, Shaw is willing to do anything to avenge his brother.

'Furious 7' Is Arguably the Peak of the Fast and Furious Franchise