Ever since his debut in Guy Ritchie's seminal Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998, big screen badass Jason Statham has been a fixture in action films. He's headlined thrilling classics like the Transporter, Crank, and Mechanic franchises, as well as flexed his acting chops (in addition to his muscles) in other genres: comedy (The Pink Panther), fantasy (In the Name of the King: Dungeon Siege), and drama (The Bank Job). And, currently, viewers can find a Statham gem on almost every streaming platform.

2002's The Transporter marked Jason Statham's first leading role after several memorable supporting roles. And, 22 years later, the 57-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. After a successful turn as The Beekeeper in 2024, he has at least four more films for fans to look forward to – including the franchise-concluding Fast X: Part 2. Due to Jason Statham finding his niche in the action genre, it's no surprise that many of his films have done extremely well at the box office. Here are his top ten highest-grossing films, per IMDb Pro, not including his uncredited roles (like in Fast & Furious 6).

10 'The Expendables 3' (2014)

Worldwide Box Office: $215 million

Image via Lionsgate

The Expendables 3 welcomed Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Ronda Rousey, Mel Gibson, and Harrison Ford to the ever-growing ensemble of action stars. In another kill-or-be-killed mission, the titular team of mercenaries, led by Sylvester Stallone and right-hand man Jason Statham, faces off against an arms dealer. Featuring more action and even more stars, The Expendables 3 suffered critically, at only 32% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

While The Expendables 3 didn't fare much better with audiences at 48%, it performed well at the box office, with $215 million worldwide. This, despite having the film leak three weeks ahead of its release, as well as being branded PG-13 instead of R by the MPA, which riled the hard-core action enthusiasts of the first two R-rated installments. Despite the rotating cast of characters throughout the franchise (even Stallone being MIA for most of the fourth film), it is always anchored by the steadfast grittiness of Statham's Lee Christmas.

9 'Spy' (2015)

Worldwide Box Office: $236 million

Image via 20th Century Fox

An outlier among Statham's more serious roles – as well as the only non-franchise film in his top ten – Spy sees the tough guy give a surprisingly comedic performance. Starring Melissa McCarthy shortly after her rise to the A-list with Bridesmaids as an inept secret agent trying to foil an evil plot, Spy leans into Jason Statham's strengths. He plays a James Bond-like elite spy who is the ultimate "straight man" to McCarthy's antics, his overly macho bravado providing ample humor.

Spy blends action into the comedic proceedings, so Jason Statham has plenty of time to show off his stunt skills. Overall, well-liked by both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with 95% and 78% respectively, Spy sits pretty highly among Jason Statham's filmography, with $236 million at the global box office. It is surprising, then, that the Paul Feig-directed film hasn't spawned a sequel...yet.

8 'The Expendables' (2010)

Worldwide Box Office: $274 million

Image via Lionsgate

The first outing in the now-notorious franchise, The Expendables was revolutionary for bringing together many huge names from '80s and '90s action classics. Headed by Sylvester Stallone, The Expendables showcased eye-popping stunt pieces along with the muscles provided by Statham, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Dolph Ludgren, Mickey Rourke, and more. The titular team of mercenaries is tasked with taking down a foreign dictator, but are unknowingly participating in a suicide mission.

While the stunt-heavy film mostly delivered on its promise of old-school, hand-to-hand action and explosions, it was also criticized for not going hard enough. The chemistry between hulking stars Stallone and Statham, though, charmed audiences even through a lackluster script, leading to generally favorable reviews by critics (42%) and audiences (64%) on Rotten Tomatoes. Mickey Rourke, especially, was praised for a moving and emotional monologue midway through the film. The combination of heroes and set pieces that must be seen on the big screen netted The Expendables $274 million worldwide and led to several sequels.

7 'The Expendables 2' (2012)

Worldwide Box Office: $315 million

Image via Lionsgate

Capitalizing on the popularity of the first historic team-up, The Expendables 2 upped the ante in every way. This time, the ensemble cast included Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis alongside returning stars Stallone and Statham. If the first film's action didn't live up to expectations, the sequel said "hold my beer" and gave viewers exactly what they asked for: more. And the reviews and box office were kind in return.

The Expendables 2 embraced the over-the-top action sequences and appropriately winked along with the audience, clearly in on the joke with its self-referential humor and nostalgia-bait. Faring better than the first film with critics and audiences – 68% and 67%, respectively – it also did slightly better at the box office with $315 million worldwide. The larger roles for Schwarzenegger and Willis in this installment likely helped get butts in seats, as well.

6 'Meg 2: The Trench' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $398 million

Image via Warner Bros.

The sequel to the 2018 film, Meg 2: The Trench returns Jason Statham's Jonas to the ocean, along with his stepdaughter Meiying (Sophia Cai) and her uncle Jiuming (Wu Jing). Combatting an underwater drilling operation, and attempting to contain Jiuming's "trained" shark, Jonas confronts all kinds of monsters at the bottom of the ocean. Meg 2 definitely raises the stakes from the first film, with three megalodons, lizard-like Snappers, and a giant octopus hoping to amplify the camp factor.

Facing the uphill battle of squaring off against Barbie at the box office, Meg 2 did better than projected, earning $30 million in its first weekend in the U.S. and Canada. Its international cast also helped the film wrangle an impressive total of $315 million overseas. The aquatic sequel fared much better on Rotten Tomatoes with audiences than critics, with the latter chastising the film for being dull. But the schlocky film – which set itself up for a potential third film – still found itself in the so-bad-it's-good category with viewers, who rewarded it at the box office.