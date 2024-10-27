If there are movies like Casablanca and Gladiator that serve as shining examples of how to craft a perfect movie, there are movies that serve as the perfect examples of what not to do when making a movie. In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale is one of those movies. Based on the Dungeon Siege video games, In the Name of the King stars Jason Statham as a lowly farmer whose kingdom falls under siege by the malevolent sorcerer Gallian (Ray Liotta). When his wife Solana is taken by Gallian's forces and his son is killed, the farmer joins forces with a collection of warriors to stop them. Sounds pretty epic, right? Unfortunately, the end results are not.

'In the Name of the King' Somehow Wrangled a Cast That Includes Burt Reynolds

In the Name of the King's biggest surprise is that it managed to gather a phenomenal ensemble cast. In addition to Statham, the cast includes Burt Reynolds as the noble King Konreid, Ron Perlman as the farmer's friend Norick, Matthew Lilliard as the cruel Duke Fallow, and John Rhys-Davies as the magician Merick. With such a collection of talent, it's easy to believe that audiences would see some great performances. But instead, anyone watching this will be overwhelmed by Liotta chewing the scenery and Reynolds looking like he's sleepwalking through his lines. Strangely enough, it's Statham and Rhys-Davies who stand out, but that's mainly because Statham is still locked in the "grizzled badass" persona he honed in films like The Transporter and The Expendables, while Rhys-Davies treats his role with the same gravity as the Lord of the Rings movies (which is rather commendable).

The mixed bag of performances isn't the only thing weighing down In the Name of the King. The fight choreography and CGI are severely lacking, resulting in some unintentionally hilarious moments. Take the opening fight sequence where the Farmer and Norick hold off an army of beast men. When the Farmer throws a boomerang, it results in CGI that even the Asylum wouldn't use in one of its "mockbusters". Rapid cuts lessen the impact of blows, while the camera zooming in distracts from the ongoing fight sequence. It feels less like a major motion picture and more like someone was filming a LARP session. That's not even getting into Doug Taylor's script, which is riddled with clichés: the farmer turns out to be nameless because he's Konreid's son, hidden away from safekeeping — a plot point that anyone could have seen coming a mile away.

'In the Name of the King' Is Uwe Boll at His Worst

Image via 20th Century Studios

The person who bears responsibility for many of In the Name of the King's failures is Uwe Boll. Boll is infamous for directing multiple box office bombs that also happen to be video game adaptations, including Alone in the Dark and BloodRayne. Like In the Name of the King, those films feature poor action, actors like Ben Kingsley who should know better, and very little resemblance to the games they're based on. Despite his films failing at the box office, Boll was able to turn a profit by filming in Germany, which had a tax shelter law that meant the government would send a filmmaker 50% of the budget. In the Name of the King was his most expensive production to date, with a $60 million budget. Boll intended to film In the Name of the King in two parts, but the poor reception led to the director's cut only being available in the UK and on DVD. Given how the theatrical version turned out, that's probably for the best.

Somehow, Uwe Boll Filmed Two Sequels to This Jason Statham Bomb

Despite In the Name of the King boasting some of the worst reviews of his career and a dismal opening weekend, Boll made two more In the Name of the King films, and somehow, yet again, scored some top-notch talent. In the Name of the King II: Two Worlds had Dolph Lundgren as its leading man, while In the Name of the King III: The Last Mission starred Dominic Purcell. As if to further highlight how creatively bankrupt Boll was, both sequels more or less feature the same plot: Lundgren and Purcell play elite soldiers who are somehow pulled back into time to slay an evil king. Unlike the first film, both sequels went straight to DVD. Boll recently returned to filmmaking after a brief retirement, but In the Name of the King is a great reminder that audiences and actors have far better choices than his films.

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale A fantasy action film focusing on Farmer, a peaceful man whose village is ravaged by the monstrous Krugs under the command of the evil sorcerer Gallian. When his wife is captured and his son is killed, Farmer sets out on a perilous quest for vengeance. Alongside loyal companions and the kingdom's soldiers, he battles through treacherous terrains and formidable enemies to reach Gallian's stronghold. The film portrays Farmer's transformation from a simple man to a hero, emphasizing themes of bravery, sacrifice, and the struggle between good and evil in a richly detailed fantasy world. Release Date November 29, 2007 Director Uwe Boll Cast Jason Statham , Burt Reynolds Ray Liotta , Leelee Sobieski , John Rhys-Davies Runtime 127 Minutes Writers Jason Rappaport , Doug Taylor , Dan Stroncak

