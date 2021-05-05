Plus, updates on ‘The Meg 2,’ the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ sequel, and Ritchie and Statham’s next film after ‘Wrath of Man.’

With Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jason Statham about making the action-thriller. Based on the 2004 French action-thriller Le Convoyeur, Wrath of Man follows a security guard named H (Statham) who has an ulterior motive when he takes a job working for an armored truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Unlike the previous Ritchie and Statham films which had funny moments and quirky characters, Wrath of Man has a more serious tone that will keep you guessing all the way through. The film was written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies and also stars Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Raul Castillo, Niamh Algar, and Post Malone.

During the interview, Statham talked about reteaming with Ritchie after fifteen years, how Wrath of Man breaks with the typical narrative structure, why they waited until the day they were filming to craft the action, the great supporting cast, and more. In addition, we talked about The Meg 2, the status of a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, if Deckard Shaw will make an appearance in the last two Fast and Furious movies, what it will take for stunt performers to be recognized in award season, and more.

Jason Statham:

How it’s been 15 years since he made a movie with Guy Ritchie.

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

When did he feel like he made it as an actor and could do this for a living?

What will it take for stunt performers to be recognized for an Oscar?

What’s the status of The Meg 2?

His reaction to the Wrath of Man script and how it breaks with the typical narrative structure.

The great supporting cast in the film.

How he worked with Ritchie to craft the action scenes.

How right after Wrath of Man he made another movie with Ritchie.

What’s the status of a Hobbs & Shaw sequel?

Will Deckard Shaw make an appearance in the last two Fast and Furious movies?

Is Ritchie’s next movie more like their earlier work or more like Wrath of Man?

Here’s the official synopsis for Wrath of Man:

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Image via Netflix

