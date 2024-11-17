Daniel Craig will always best be remembered for his 15-year run as James Bond, but before he played 007 for the first time in 2006's Casino Royale, he starred in 2005's Layer Cake. At the time, Craig was a character actor and not yet a household name. But with just one viewing of Layer Cake, you can see how he was meant to be the next Bond. Layer Cake became a cult hit, one loved well enough that there were even plans for it to become a TV spinoff starring another modern action icon, Jason Statham. It sat in development for years, but sadly it never came to be.

It Actually Wasn't 'Layer Cake' That Led to Daniel Craig Becoming James Bond

Released in 2005, Layer Cake marked Matthew Vaughn’s directorial debut before he went on to create hits like Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman trilogy. Starring Daniel Craig alongside Colm Meaney, Sienna Miller, Tom Hardy, and others, the film is set in London and follows Craig’s character — an unnamed drug dealer known only as XXXX — who’s looking for a way out of the cocaine trade. It might be another British crime film, but with its witty writing, humor, trilling action scenes, and twists, Layer Cake set itself apart from other films in the genre. While it didn't make waves at the box office, earning just under $12 million worldwide, it quickly became a cult favorite, especially after Craig was cast as the next James Bond later that year.

With Craig's undeniable coolness, coupled with multiple, intense gun fights and chase scenes, it's easy to see why he was picked to be 007. But it was actually another movie that got him the job, as according to producer Barbara Brocolli, she chose Craig after seeing him in a supporting role as John Ballard in 1998's Elizabeth.

Jason Statham Acquired the Rights to 'Layer Cake's Sequel Novel, 'Viva La Madness'

Layer Cake was an adaptation of J.J. Connolly's 2000 novel of the same name. In 2011, he published a sequel, Viva La Madness, which followed Craig's XXXX character and Morty, who was played by George Harris in the film. Two years later, in 2013, Deadline announced that Jason Statham, along with Steve Chasman, his manager and business partner, had bought the rights to Viva La Madness, and that Connolly was on board to write the screenplay. Viva La Madness was initially going to be a feature film, and Statham was set to take over for Craig in the role of the unnamed lead, who is trying to retire but ends up getting caught up with more London criminals and a drug cartel from Venezuela.

To recast a character in a film is always risky, but this one felt like it could work. Jason Statham had become a big star himself, making his name in British crime movies like Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, and a return to the British crime genre would have been perfect for him.

'Viva La Madness' Went From Being a Film to a TV Series

In 2015, Viva La Madness had yet to happen. During a promotional interview that year for Paul Feig's Spy, Statham was asked by Digital Spy how the follow-up to Layer Cake was going. Statham said, "It’s the most exciting thing on my plate. We’re doing it next year, and it’s full steam ahead. We’re putting all the [financing] together, and we’re off and racing.”

That same year, Deadline announced that Viva La Madness was being changed from a film to an hour-long TV series from Gaumont International TV, although no network deal was in place. Statham explained the reason for the change, saying, "Trying to lose characters or shave down scenes every other page didn’t work, we wanted it all. The best place was a 10-hour-plus show that lets you fully disappear into Connolly’s world.”

With Gaumont behind successful TV series like Hannibal on NBC, and Netflix's Narcos and Hemlock Grove, it seemed like Viva La Madness was destined for greatness as well. Instead, this is surprisingly where the story ends. In eight years there have been no updates. Viva La Madness simply vanished, pulled down into the proverbial developmental hell. Statham was fine without it, as he went on to battle giant sharks in Meg instead, and an equal behemoth in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the Fast & Furious films and Hobbs & Shaw. It looks like Viva La Madness is never going to happen at this point, but imagine what could have been.

