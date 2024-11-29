Next year sees the release of two big action movies starring two of Hollywood's biggest action stars in the shape of Tom Cruise and Jason Statham. In January, Statham teams up with writer Sylvester Stallone and director David Ayer for Levon's Trade, in which he plays Levon Cade, a former counter-terrorism expert drawn back into his old life to rescue a missing girl. Cruise, meanwhile, heads back to the skies, underwater, wherever else he can go in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning as Ethan Hunt in what has been positioned as the final movie in the Mission franchise. These will both be big cinematic events, but the fact that they are in theaters highlights a curious point.

Both action icons have exclusively worked in theatrical films throughout their careers, a rarity in today’s entertainment landscape where even Hollywood A-listers embrace the allure of prestige TV and streaming originals. Cruise has long been celebrated as a champion of cinema, refusing to dabble in television or streaming even as the industry evolved, with the closest he's come to television in the shape of a directing stint on an episode of Fallen Angels and a 2024 Olympics appearance.

Statham, meanwhile, has a reputation for starring in middling action films, or at least he did, with many thinking his films were straight-to-DVD fare, but that could be simply down to the fact they were discovered on DVD. Surprisingly, every Statham movie has received a proper theatrical release—even his lesser-known efforts like In the Name of the King. Statham has also never appeared in a TV series, sticking solely to the silver screen for his work.

How Rare is it For Actors Not to Appear on TV Series?

In today’s entertainment industry, it’s increasingly rare for actors to avoid television entirely. A-list stars like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have transitioned to TV, headlining critically acclaimed shows like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, alongside action heroes Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Tulsa King and FUBAR, respectively.

If we look at the two biggest movies worldwide at the box office right now, Wicked and Moana 2, have stars that have featured on TV series. Cynthia Erivo most notably played Aretha Franklin in Genius over 8 episodes and Ariana Grande famously got her start as a supporting actor in Nickelodeon's VicTORIous. Moana 2, meanwhile, has Dwayne Johnson, who may well have a claim as being one of the biggest action stars in the world, but he also appeared in hundreds of episodes of WWE's weekly television, where he made his name.

So when you see Cruise and Statham promoting The Final Reckoning and Levon's Trade next year, take a moment to remember these two are the last two movie stars standing. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.