Lock, Stock, & Two Smoking Barrels is still one of Guy Ritchie’s best films to this day, making it even more incredible that it was the director’s feature debut. Not only what it did for Ritchie's career, making him the next upcoming star director, but the fact it unearthed Jason Statham as an actor is a key factor as to why this film is remembered so fondly. It turns out that Statham, despite it being his first major role, was more prepared for the part than most would think. The authenticity and vulnerability Statham brought to the character of Bacon holds up to this day, and this real-world experience appears to be one of the reasons why, making Bacon a working person that we can all root for, which is a far step from the almost superhero characters Statham has taken on in the recent decade.

Jason Statham Brought Real-World Experience To His Character in ‘Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels’

Coming from a working-class background, one would imagine Statham would already be able to bring some of that experience and feel to Bacon in Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels. However, whilst Guy Ritchie was entranced by Statham’s personality, he must have counted his lucky stars when he found out that Statham had already done the job that Bacon does in the film, as reported via Goalcast. That being a street salesman with a charming pitch for everything. The way Statham’s character rattles off lyrics about different items for sale, as well as his off-the-cuff remarks that are so Guy Ritchie, really sell the authenticity of the film, truly making you feel as if you are watching someone larger than life. All of this adds to why Lock, Stock, & Two Smoking Barrels is one of Statham’s greatest roles, as we believe what could so easily be an unbelievable character.

Statham Brings a Vulnerability to Bacon in ‘Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels’

Not only did Jason Statham have the practical experience, but there is a vulnerability to his position within the underworld that we rarely see anymore. As a street salesman, Statham’s character wields a small amount of power in the criminal underworld, simply doing all he can to survive in his own way. This adds great tension and comedy to scenes when he and his friends concoct plan after plan to make their money to pay back Harry (P. H. Moriarty) for the rigged poker game, as we know they won’t be able to pull anything off without a hitch. Compare this to his recent roles in action films such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the two couldn’t be more different in terms of both character and quality. Whilst his action roles are entertaining, and he does well playing an unstoppable villain in Fast and Furious 7, there is so much more tension and narrative potential to be mined when we have no idea how our heroes will get themselves out of the corners they are backed into.

Overall, if Guy Ritchie ever calls on Statham again, he needs to answer it. There seems to be another level of performance he is able to unlock from his appearances under Guy Ritchie, as similarly seen in Snatch. However, Lock, Stock, & Two Smoking Barrels will be hard to top, as not only is the film itself brilliant but Statham’s practical experience in the role of Bacon does so much for the authenticity of his performance. If you go back and watch Ritchie and Statham's first feature outings, perhaps you too will feel this permeate through the screen, and now you will know why.

