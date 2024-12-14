Ever since he dazzled audiences with his deadly athletic moves and wiseguy wit in 2002’s The Transporter, Jason Statham has proven to be one of the UK’s most legit tough guys in film. His physicality in the genre rivals Daniel Craig and his predecessors in portraying James Bond. While Statham’s age and street-level looks will never make him Agent 007, he proved he can play a world-traveling badass with a beautiful woman at his side in 2016’s Mechanic: Resurrection.

The action picture is the sequel to Simon West’s 2011 remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson vehicle. Both versions followed the relationship between aging contract killer Arthur Bishop and his young hot-headed apprentice Steve McKenna. The remake preserved some of Bishop’s penchants for an upscale lifestyle and the occasional hookups with call girls. However, the change in character direction in Mechanic: Resurrection results in Statham giving his best sizzle reel as a potential Bond candidate.

What Is 'Mechanic: Resurrection' About?

Image via Lionsgate Films

Following the remake’s ending, where Statham one-ups his traitorous apprentice in a home explosion, Mechanic: Resurrection sees Bishop out of the killing business to live a peaceful life in Rio de Janeiro when confronted by mercenaries in need of his special services. After battling his way to escape, Bishop flees to Thailand, where he finds romance with Gina (Jessica Alba), a former teacher at a Cambodian shelter. Bishop gets pulled back into his old life once more when the mercenaries’ employer, Riah Crain (Sam Hazeldine), is revealed to have used Gina to get close to Bishop and have her kidnapped in exchange for the ex-professional hitman executing his three competitors, including an American arms dealer (Tommy Lee Jones), in different parts of the world to look accidental.

Unlike the street-level thriller direction of the 2011 film, Mechanic: Resurrection makes the most out of its $40 million budget by having Statham globe-trot like Bond take out his targets in Malaysia, Australia, and Bulgaria. What follows is a showcase of what Statham does best by showing off Bishop’s multiple ways of killing while overcoming the incredible obstacles with each mission. Each sequence plays like an individual short genre film: A prison sequence with Bishop infiltrating a Malaysian jail to get close to an African warlord and poisoning him with snake venom. This is followed by the film’s standout sequence, where Bishop visits Sydney to climb a glass building and blow up a sex trafficker in an overhanging swimming pool. The exciting scene rivals the Burj Khalifa action scene from Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Jason Statham Evolves His Cold Hitman Into A Bond-Like Action Hero In 'Mechanic: Resurrection'

Close

Throughout Mechanic: Resurrection, Statham displays virtually every aspect of his action repertoire, except his driving skills seen in The Transporter franchise. He’s able to stand toe-to-toe with multiple henchmen in hand-to-hand combat without breaking a sweat. The film’s big action set pieces on Crain’s yacht, where Bishop executes some gun-fu on the villains, feels lifted out of the classic GoldenEye video game from the ‘90s. Add to that Bishop’s clever ways of escaping death (including hanging off a woman’s hang glider to escape the villains’ captivity), and Statham has the physicality and the charm to be a Bond-like hero.

While Mechanic: Resurrection appears to be inspired by Bond movies and the Mission: Impossible franchise from an action standpoint, the sequel’s subplot involving Bishop and Gina’s romance has some weight to it as well. The Bishop/Gina romance at times parallels the James Bond/Madeleine Swann relationship from SPECTRE and No Time to Die. Both male protagonists start very cold-hearted to the degree that they cannot get emotionally attached to anyone. Where Bond is willing to give up his career for Madeleine despite her dark past, Bishop gradually sees Gina’s compassion for others as a special addition to the new life he desires.

Beyond the action, Statham’s acting style combines the brute strength of Craig’s Bond and the wisecracking charm of Roger Moore’s version. If the original Mechanic was Statham’s homage to the Charles Bronson movies of the ‘70s, then the sequel aims to be a throwback to the classic era of the Bond films as escapist entertainment rather than reflecting real-world events. With a larger, colorful feel than the original film’s urban grit, Mechanic: Resurrection is one of Statham’s most tour de force appearances in an action film.

Mechanic: Resurrection is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi