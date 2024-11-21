Jason Statham is one of the best action stars of his generation, as there are very few stars within the space that are as thoroughly committed to the genre. While the allure of prestige projects or superhero films has inspired many potential stars, Statham mostly focuses on action cinema, inciting many comparisons to 1980s action heroes like Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mel Gibson.

There’s a fairly high quality of work that Statham attains, as even one of his more mediocre action films is generally more entertaining than a majority of the studio-produced projects that are released in a given calendar year. At their best, Statham’s work can be considered among the best in its genre, and are even regarded as potential modern classics. Here are the ten essential Jason Statham movies that define the action star’s career.

10 ‘Spy’ (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig

Spy offered a far more creative use of Statham’s acting abilities, as he was able to lampoon his image as a tough, emotionless action star with a more comedic performance. Statham co-stars in Paul Feig’s espionage parody as an experienced British intelligence agent who reveals himself to be far more self-congratulatory than he is legitimately heroic.

Statham always has great comedic timing, and manages to have excellent chemistry with Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne. Although Spy does have a surprising amount of action, it's the extent of Statham’s commitment to the physical comedy aspects that make the film far more entertaining that it would have been as a straightforward genre thriller. It’s impressive that within a film with a stacked cast that includes standout performances from Allison Janney, Jude Law, and Bobby Cannavale, Statham managed to become the single most entertaining supporting character.

9 ‘Furious 7’ (2015)

Directed by James Wan

Furious 7 marked the first installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise in which Statham appeared, and it fundamentally changed the series forever. While the series had always struggled to come up with villains that were as charismatic as Dom (Vin Diesel) or Brian (Paul Walker), Statham’s performance as Shaw was legitimately compelling, as he was on a legitimate path of revenge after the death of his brother (Luke Evans) in Fast & Furious 6.

Statham proved to be a perfect fit for the style of The Fast and the Furious series, and developed great chemistry in particular with Dwayne Johnson. While he appeared in several subsequent sequels, as well as the spinoff Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw alongside Johnson, Furious 7 represents his best contribution to The Fast and the Furious franchise, and one of its best entries in general.

8 ‘The Expendables’ (2010)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

The Expendables is a throwback to the classic era of action films, and united many of the most iconic stars of the era for an epic team up adventure. While Stallone obviously positioned himself as the protagonist of the series, given that he also directed the film, Statham was arguably the second best character in the film. If Stallone represented the history of action cinema, Statham provided a way for younger film fans to get invested in this nostalgic franchise.

The Expendables is easily the best film in its franchise, as it managed to combine legitimately ruthless action scenes with some heartfelt moments, particularly due to a romantic subplot involving Statham’s character. While Statham does not necessarily give a bad performance in any of the subsequent entries, they largely miss the point of what the first installments was attempting to accomplish.

7 ‘Opération Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ (2023)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was another successful collaboration between Statham and director Guy Ritchie, who had been working together since the late 1990s. While the first batch of films that they worked on together fell into the “London crime thriller” subgenre, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a satirical heist adventure in which Statham got to team up with Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, and Cary Elwes.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre offers a fun combination of heist movie shenanigans and satire of Hollywood, as it is just as sharply written as any of the other films that Ritchie has made. It is actually somewhat unfortunate that the film did not perform better at the global box office, as the final moments suggest that Statham could have returned to reprise his role in a sequel that united the same cast.

6 ‘Wrath of Man’ (2021)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Wrath of Man is one of the darkest films within Statham’s filmography, and certainly allowed Ritchie to operate in a much different space than he had before in any of his previous films. Wrath of Man is a straight up revenge thriller that feels inspired by exploitation classics like Rolling Thunder and First Blood.

Although he is often accused of playing the same exact character within every film that he appears in, Statham got to show his range in Wrath of Man by playing a grieving father who is desperate to get revenge on the men that were responsible for his son’s death. Ritchie constructs the film in a non-linear way that makes the revenge plot more exciting, and Statham does an excellent job at bringing more vulnerability to his performance than one might expect from such an excessively violent vigilante thriller.

5 ‘The Beekeeper’ (2024)

Directed by David Ayer

The Beekeeper is a love letter to classic action films, and is so gleefully ridiculous that only someone as uniquely charismatic as Statham could have pulled it off. While director David Ayer has some misses in his filmography with Suicide Squad and Bright, The Beekeeper proved that he was perfect for gritty, ruthless genre thrillers with a dark sense of humor.

The Beekeeper draws heavy influence from many classic vigilante thrillers, but manages to create a new mythology surrounding a secret covert government program that is legitimately intriguing. Considering that The Beekeeper was a surprise hit that became one of the highest-grossing original films of 2024, it will be exciting where Statham and Ayer choose to take the franchise next when the inevitable sequel goes into production. Regardless, it may be hard for them to top what they did with the first film.

4 ‘Crank’ (2006)

Directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor

Crank has a concept so ridiculous that only Statham could have pulled it off, as he stars in the film as a hitman who is forced to keep his heart rate up in order to prevent the bomb placed in his chest from detonating. Although the film was loosely inspired by a classic noir thriller, Crank managed to heighten its own absurdity at every given moment, and often conforms to the logic of a video game.

Crank revealed that Statham had a darkly comedic side, as much of the film relies upon his character acknowledging to the audience how inherently ridiculous the central concept is. While this is an era in which many action films get too complicated for their own good, Crank seems to have no other goal than to ensure that the audience is thoroughly entertained the entire time as the story gets increasingly sillier.

3 ‘Crank 2: High Voltage’ (2009)

Directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor

Crank 2: High Voltage is one of the rare sequels that is just as good as its predecessor, which is relatively rare within the action genre. While iconic action sequels like Die Hard 2: Die Harder and RoboCop 2 simply felt like pale imitations of their predecessors, Crank 2: High Voltage expands on the first film’s conceit to the logical extremes, and manages to insert Statham’s anti-hero character into even more ridiculous situations.

Crank 2: High Voltage is a bigger, weirder, and angrier film than its predecessor, and ends with possibly the wildest moment in Statham’s entire career. As genuinely depraved as it gets at some points, Crank 2: High Voltage maintains a consistent tone because Statham is able to wink at the audience and assure them that none of the madness that they are watching should be taken too seriously.

2 ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ (1998)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels is the film that put Ritchie on the map, and became one of the most successful independent films of the 1990s. While there were many young writer-directors who were attempting to replicate the success of Quentin Tarantino with Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Ritchie created a subgenre of London-based caper films that he would return to at several points within his career with The Gentlemen and RocknRolla.

Statham proved to be an essential part of making the film so thrilling, as he was perfectly cast as a normal man who is unexpectedly thrust into a complex web of crime. While Statham has succeeded in the past at playing a wide variety of soldiers, hitmen, vigilantes, and commandos, it was interesting to see him give a more grounded performance that members of the audience could actually relate to.

1 ‘Snatch’ (2001)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Snatch is by far the best film that Ritchie has ever made, as it perfectly combined his interest in fraternal relationships, criminal conspiracies, money laundering, and comically dark humor into one wild blending of genres. Ritchie would later attempt to get “bigger” when he directed major blockbusters like The Man From U.N.C.LE. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Snatch represents the more personal side to his filmmaking.

Statham is excellent in another gangster role that allowed him to bring both dramatic intensity and a dark sense of humor, and manages to be the film’s standout amidst the stacked cast. While Statham would go on to play many other iconic characters, some of which he was able to revisit in sequels, Snatch remains the film that he will most likely be remembered for throughout the rest of his career.

