Jason Statham has built a career as one of the most dependable action stars of the modern era, bringing a unique mix of physicality and charisma to every role. Over the past decade, he’s continued to evolve, balancing high-octane blockbusters with more grounded, character-driven action thrillers. With a constant output of films, Statham is one of the most consistent action stars working today. His best films of the last ten years showcase not just his martial arts skills and stunt work but also his ability to create films that best utilize his strengths. He's returning to the screen this year to bring justice in his new film with David Ayer, A Working Man.

This article ranks Statham’s top movies from the past decade, from his strongest performances to his more uneven efforts. Some, like Wrath of Man and Furious 7, demonstrate his ability to thrive in both stylish thrillers and massive franchise blockbusters. The Beekeeper confirms that he's able to connect with audiences and create new action classics centering on his character. While not every film has been a critical or commercial hit, they all prove that Statham remains one of the most reliable and entertaining action stars working today.

10 'Fast X' (2023)

Directed by Louis Leterrier

Fast X sees the family facing the eccentric Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), who has a grudge against the Dominic Toretto crew for ruining his life with their previous heist in Rio de Janeiro. The crew is tested as Reyes breaks them up methodically with his meticulous plan. Han (Sung Kang), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Tej (Ludacris) turn to Deckard Shaw (Statham) for help. What's interesting is that this is the first time Deckard meets Han after his attempted murder in Tokyo a few years back.

The film is the tenth in the highly lucrative Fast and Furious franchise, so it's quite understandable that the series is reaching for new plots at this point. The film clearly struggles under the weight of an increasingly convoluted storyline and also the burden of being the first part of a bigger story. Statham’s return as Shaw is a highlight, but his role is more of a side quest than a major plot driver. Statham still gets to show off some fighting skills with Sung Kang, but it seems that his bigger role is reserved for the sequel. On top of Momoa's scene-stealing performance, Fast X still delivers a lot of thrills and excitement, and that's reason enough for fans to keep coming back.