Jason Statham has proven to be one of the most iconic action stars of his generation, and one of the few that is able to sell new films based solely on his involvement. There isn’t a huge market for Chris Hemsworth’s films outside of the Thor franchise, and Dwayne Johnson has starred in a lot of critical duds. While Statham has popped up in a number of franchises and sequels, he’s also one of the few actors that seems to be genuinely interested in original projects.

Statham has a snarky sense of humor that makes him entertaining, but he’s also willing to be gritty and serious when the part calls for it. It’s not often that Statham could be seen popping up in cheap family films or giving voice over performances, as the majority of the films that he has starred in thus far have been Rated-R. Here are the ten best R-Rated Jason Statham movies, ranked.

10 ‘Spy’ (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig

Image via 20th Century Fox

Spy is unlike any other film that Statham has starred in, as he took on a supporting role in which he got to play a campy version of himself. Melissa McCarthy stars in this acclaimed action comedy as a low-ranked espionage agent who is forced to go into the field when the spy (Jude Law) that she is monitoring goes missing; Statham has a hilarious role as an eccentric British spy who often boasts about his amazing abilities to get out of danger.

Statham showed that he had a great sense of humor, as it was evident that he was satirizing the type of “tough guy” roles that tend to get handed to him fairly often. While Spy is a comedy first and foremost, it does include enough effective action sequences and raunchy content to land it a hard R-Rating from the MPAA.

Spy A desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer and prevent diabolical global disaster. Release Date June 15, 2015 Director Paul Feig Cast Melissa McCarthy , Rose Byrne , Jude Law , Jason Statham , Raad Rawi , Jessica Chaffin , Miranda Hart , Sam Richardson Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Paul Feig Studio 20th Century Fox Tagline From writer & Director Paul Feig, the director of Bridesmaids and The Heat. Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘Revolver’ (2005)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Redbus Film Distribution

Revolver was a very different film for Guy Ritchie, a filmmaker that Statham had been working with since the very beginning of his career. While a majority of Ritchie’s films have been fast-paced gangster thrillers with a snarky sense of humor, Revolver was a slightly more serious story in which Statham plays a career criminal who begins to have existential thoughts.

Ritchie does a surprisingly good job at leaning into the spiritual undertones of the material, and Statham succeeds at giving a more empathetic and vulnerable performance than the ones that he has been most closely associated with. Although the serious tone means that Statham has less snarky quips than he usually gets to deliver in his action films, Revolver does offer Ray Liotta the opportunity to have a scene-stealing role as a particularly eccentric gangster whose attitude on his employees is borderline psychotic.

Watch on Tubi

8 ‘The Expendables’ (2010)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

The Expendables has become the laughingstock of the action film world, as the sequels have begun to decline in quality to the point that Sylvester Stallone felt like he was playing a parody of himself. That being said, the first film in The Expendables franchise is a solid action thriller that actually feels like it has a story to tell, and isn’t just interested in making nostalgic callbacks to older action films.

Statham is far and away the best part of the franchise’s ensemble cast, as his banter with Stallone adds both a touch of humor and a genuine sense of heart to the admittedly thinly written material. Should Stallone ever choose to step away from the franchise or have his character killed off, Statham could help take The Expendables saga in an interesting new direction as its new primary protagonist.

Watch on Max

7 ‘Opération Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ (2023)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Lionsgate

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a delightful crime caper that mixed in some old-fashioned heist movie shenanigans with some subtle satire aimed at the ridiculous nature of celebrity culture. Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Cary Elwes star as a group of secret agents that must infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous wealthy man (Hugh Grant) by scoring him a meeting with his favorite actor (Josh Hartnett).

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre has many exciting robbery and execution scenes, yet still gives Statham the opportunity to beat the crap out of bad guys. It’s unfortunate that the film did not perform well enough to warrant a sequel, as the final scene implied that the central characters could feasibly continue in their same line of work in another mission. Any more time with Statham and Plaza sharing quips would certainly be worth it.

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘Wrath of Man’ (2021)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via United Artists Releasing

Wrath of Man turns the heist movie genre on its head, as Statham plays an enigmatic assassin who agrees to take a guard as a security guard for a truck filled with priceless artifacts. While initially it is unclear why he would sign up for such a dangerous task, as the trucks are frequently targeted by criminal enterprises, it becomes clear that he is trying to draw out the same criminals that were responsible for killing his son.

Statham does a great job at showing the complexities of a grieving man who is motivated to take out those responsible for the tragedy in the most brutal ways possible. The non-linear structure that Ritchie utilizes for the film keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, as new information revealed about the past forces them to examine subsequent developments from an entirely different perspective.

Wrath of Man A mysterious new security guard for a cash truck company surprises his co-workers with his precision skills during a heist. His motives are gradually revealed as he becomes embroiled in a complex revenge plot tied to his dark past and a tragic loss that drives him. Release Date May 7, 2021 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Jason Statham , Josh Hartnett , Scott Eastwood , Jeffrey Donovan , Holt McCallany , Laz Alonso Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Ivan Atkinson , Nicolas Boukhrief , Marn Davies , Guy Ritchie Tagline A one man army. Expand

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘The Beekeeper’ (2024)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via MGM

The Beekeeper is one of the most purely entertaining action thrillers in years, as David Ayer created a ruthless, gnarly vigilante spectacle that felt like a throwback to classics like Rolling Thunder. The film has a perfect setup for a revenge thriller; after seeing a sweet elderly woman have her identity and money stolen, the viewer is willing to watch Statham wreak havoc on the cruel capitalists that attempted to take advantage of her.

The Beekeeper goes over-the-top with its R-Rated violence, but the central conceit is so goofy that it feels obvious that both Ayer and Statham are in on the joke. Considering that The Beekeeper has proven to be one of the few original films that has performed well at the box office in 2024, it seems likely that there will be several sequels that allow Statham to reprise his role.

Watch on Prime Video

4 ‘Crank’ (2006)

Directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor

Image via Lionsgate

Crank has a very inventive premise for an action thriller, as it stars Statham as a criminal who is forced to keep his adrenaline pumping in order to avoid a bomb attached to him from detonating. While it was loosely inspired by the classic noir thriller D.O.A., Crank amplifies every aspect of modern filmmaking to the extreme, with all sorts of graphic violence, sexual content, and filthy language that earned it an R-Rating.

Crank is proof that Statham knows what he is doing, as there are several instances in which the characters have to laugh at the inherent ridiculousness of the situation. Although there are some films that Statham has starred in that could be classified as “guilty pleasures,” Crank is something where it was very clear that he was in on the joke for the entire time.

Watch on Max

3 ‘Crank 2: High Voltage’ (2009)

Directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor

Image via Lionsgate

Crank 2: High Voltage does everything that a good action sequel should do, as it somehow manages to get wilder and more action-packed than its predecessor. While there have been some disappointing action sequels like Die Hard 2: Die Harder or Kingsman: The Golden Circle that are entirely derivative of the first film in their respective franchises, Crank 2: High Voltage manages to push the logical boundaries of the premise, to the point in which Statham’s character almost feels like a superhero.

Crank 2: High voltage has a signature nasty sense of humor, but it also gave Statham the opportunity to show his merits as a romantic lead due to his excellent chemistry with Amy Ryan. Should there ever be interest in making a third film in the franchise, it would have to work very hard to come up with any mayhem that is more over-the-top than what is featured in Crank 2: High Voltage.

Watch on Max

2 ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ (1998)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was an extraordinary directorial debut for Ritchie, who took a few notes he had jotted down on napkins and turned it into one of the most influential crime films of the 1990s. Although there were many films that decade that were attempting to copy the style that Quentin Tarantino has perfected with Pulp Fiction, Ritchie created a new way of mixing crime, comedy, and action that ended up inspiring an entire subgenre of crime films set within the London criminal underworld.

Statham is at his best in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, as it is one of the rare opportunities that he has had to play a streetwise character who doesn’t have all sorts of advanced training. While it’s a bit odd to see him so young and fresh-faced, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels made it very clear why he became such a star.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels Eddy persuades his three pals to pool money for a vital poker game against a powerful local mobster, Hatchet Harry. Eddy loses, after which Harry gives him a week to pay back 500,000 pounds. Release Date August 28, 1998 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Dexter Fletcher , Jason Flemyng , Nick Moran , Jason Statham , Steven Mackintosh , Vinnie Jones Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Comedy Studio Gramercy Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Snatch’ (2001)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Screen Gems

Snatch isn’t just the best film that Ritchie has ever made, but an example of just how great Statham can be in the hands of a filmmaker who knows how to give him the best material. While recent years have seen Statham appearing in over-the-top action films like The Meg and The Fast and the Furious franchises, Snatch let him play a down-on-his-luck British gangster, a role that he should seriously consider returning to.

Snatch is Statham at his most charismatic, as he is perfect at delivering the snarky dialogue that Ritchie is known to incorporate in his films. There are many R-Rated films that Statham has starred in that are fun and entertaining, but Snatch is a genuinely well-made crime flick that has more than earned its status as one of the 21st century’s most defining cult classics.

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Supernatural Thrillers With Great Acting, Ranked