Jason Statham’s latest project, Mutiny, from his newly launched Punch Palace Productions and MadRiver Pictures, is expanding its cast with a laudable addition, another Jason, over a month after casting Peaky Blinders’ Annabelle Wallis. According to Variety, Jason Wong, well known for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is that latest addition, and he will work closely with Statham, who leads the upcoming movie. Fans may also recognize Wong from his frequent collaborations with Guy Ritchie, some of which include The Gentleman, Wrath of Man, The Covenant, and the upcoming In the Grey from Lionsgate.

Directed by Jean-François Richet, who helmed Plane, Mutiny will see Wong play Taran, a supportive, loyal confidant to Cole Reed (Statham). Statham’s character, on the other hand, gets set up to take the fall for the murder of his billionaire industrialist boss. He has no choice but to go on the run as he works to uncover an international conspiracy. Statham produces this highly anticipated action-thriller through Punch Palace Productions alongside Marc Butan via his MadRiver Pictures.

Mutiny, written by Lindsay Michel and J. P. Davis, marks the latest collaboration between Richet, Butan, and Davis following Plane in 2023. Principal photography is set to take place this fall in the U.K., but no release date has been set yet. Evan Powell will oversee for MadRiver, and Lauren Bixby and Scott O’Brien will oversee for Lionsgate.

Jason Statham Is The Best Man for ‘Mutiny’

Mutiny was announced earlier in May with Statham coming on board alongside director Richet. At the time, Bixby, the Senior Vice President of Co-Productions and Acquisitions for Lionsgate, said of Statham’s involvement:

“Jason Statham is one of the most kinetic action stars in the world, and we look forward to teaming him up with Jean-Francois and the MadRiver team who we previously worked with on Plane.”

Months later, Wallis, who portrayed Grace, the Irish bar worker slash undercover police officer, in the acclaimed Peaky Blinders, was added to Mutiny. However, details about her role remain under wraps. Mutiny will be released by Sky Original Film in the U.K. and Lionsgate in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about this upcoming production.