Jason Statham's next action movie has moved closer to our screens as filming has reportedly wrapped on Mutiny, Deadline reports. Along with the progress report comes some fresh casting news revealing the main antagonist for the feature. Danish actor Roland Møller who recently appeared opposite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the Amazon espionage series, Citadel will play the villain who remains unnamed at this time. Also unveiled as the new cast additions are Lithuanian actor Arnas Fedaravičius best known for his role in Netflix's historical drama, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, and British actor Adrian Lester, who burst onto the scene with his role as con artist Mickey Bricks in the crime series, Hustle and is more recently recognized for The Sandman.

Mutiny will be another hard-hitting addition to Statham's impressive action portfolio and will see him as Cole Reed, a man who witnesses the murder of his billionaire industrialist boss. Reed will have no time to mourn his loss as the aftermath sees him being framed to take the fall for the murder. This sets him on the run as he works to uncover an international conspiracy. While it is known Moller will play the main villain, details have not been revealed regarding Fedaravičius and Lester's characters. Mutiny will also star Peaky Blinders alum, Annabelle Wallis though her role also remains a mystery.

Jean-François Richet directs Mutiny from a script presented by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis. The trio of creatives recently collaborated on the critically acclaimed action thriller Plane starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. Statham equally serves as producer under his newly minted Punch Palace Productions banner, as will Marc Butan, who also produced Plane, under his production company MadRiver Pictures. MadRiver Pictures recently inked a multi-year financing deal with multiple international distribution companies and Mutiny marks the first venture from the deal with more to follow.

Where Else Do You Know Roland Møller From?

Image via Legendary Entertainment, Universal Pictures

Much like Statham, Moller is best recognized for his action-heavy roles. He is known for his critically acclaimed performances in the Danish films, R, Nordvest, A Hijacking, Darkland, and Land of Mine. The latter of which was his first leading role and earned him a Bodil Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2015. American audiences will remember him for his roles in Atomic Blonde, The Commuter, and Skyscraper, where he portrayed the main villain Kores Botha, a Danish terrorist who is responsible for putting Dwayne Johnson's US marine Will Sawyer in some wildly dangerous scenarios.

Filming for Mutiny took place in the UK and Malta and while principal photography has wrapped, Lionsgate is yet to set a release date for the thriller. A trailer is expected to arrive soon with more details, so stay tuned.