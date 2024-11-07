Jason Statham’s Mutiny may not have a confirmed release date yet; however, Lionsgate has released the first image of the legendary actor in character. Only last month, Mutiny added Jason Wong, who gained global recognition for his involvement in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and his regular collaborations with Guy Ritchie. As fans know, Statham will lead the upcoming film as Cole Reed, with Wong working closely with him as Taran, a supportive, loyal confidant to Cole.

In the first-look image below, Statham has his back to the wall while holding a gun pointing upward. He wears a denim jacket and looks grim. Mutiny is directed by Jean-François Richet, known for helming the 2023 action film Plane starring Gerard Butler. Lindsay Michel and J. P. Davis handle the screenplay, while Statham produces through his Punch Palace Productions alongside Marc Butan via his MadRiver Pictures. Also, it was reported in October that principal photography will go down in the U.K. this fall.

In Mutiny, Statham’s character gets set up to take the fall for the murder of his billionaire industrialist boss. He has no choice but to go on the run as he works to uncover an international conspiracy. One more star announced in September as part of the project is Peaky Blinders' Annabelle Wallis, but details about her character remain a mystery.

Jason Statham Is The King of Action-Thriller Films

When it comes to action-themed projects, Statham is basically a king in that aspect, as he is known for portraying tough characters in action-thriller films, which he has been doing for the past three decades. Among his reputable films are the Transporter trilogy (2002–2008), where he starred as Frank Martin, The Italian Job (2003), The Mechanic (2011), Spy (2015), Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), the action series The Expendables (2010–2023) and the Fast & Furious films, including the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (2019) as Deckard Shaw.

Earlier this year, Statham starred in The Beekeeper, which has a 71% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows an ex-special operative who leads a quiet life as a beekeeper, but this turns upside down when a friend is targeted by a scam and commits suicide. Up next, fans will see Statham reunite with his Expendables co-star Sylvester Stallone in the new action movie Levon’s Trade, directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer.

Mutiny has not announced a release date yet, but Statham’s The Beekeeper is available to stream on MGM+.