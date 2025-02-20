Jason Statham’s next action-packed thriller Mutiny is officially on the move. Lionsgate has locked in a January 9, 2026 release date for the film, giving the Transporter star another high-octane project to kick off the new year. Statham loves beginning each year with some pulsating action, it would seem, and this marks the third year in a row that he will bring in the new year with putting some bad guys in the hospital, following The Beekeeper's release last January, A Working Man next month, and now, Mutiny.

Directed by Jean-François Richet (Plane), Mutiny follows Statham as Cole Reed, a man who finds himself on the run after being framed for the murder of his billionaire industrialist boss. As he fights to clear his name, Reed stumbles upon a sprawling international conspiracy — who amongst us hasn't stumbled upon those in our day-to-day lives? — and in typical Statham fashion, plenty of bullets, explosions, and high-speed chases are bound to follow.

While much of Mutiny’s plot remains under wraps, Statham won’t be taking on the action alone. Joining him in the film is Jason Wong, who recently starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and has frequently worked alongside another Statham admirer in the form of Guy Ritchie. Wong plays Taran, a close friend and trusted confidant to Statham’s Cole Reed.

Also in the cast is Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders), though her role is being kept a mystery for now. People just love mysteries, don't they? The screenplay for Mutiny is penned by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis, with Statham producing under his Punch Palace Productions banner alongside Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures. Lionsgate is handling domestic distribution, while Sky has the U.K. rights.

What Else Does Jason Statham Have Coming Up?