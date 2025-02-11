Naomi Ackie has joined the cast of the next action story starring Jason Statham. According to Deadline, the Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker performer will appear in the movie alongside Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy and Daniel Mays. Ackie won't be the only Star Wars star featured on the project, considering how Daniel Mays played Tivik in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Naomi Ackie famously brought Jannah to life in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga. Years after joining the fight in the galaxy far, far away, Ackie is ready to be seen in the story that will remind audiences around the world why Jason Statham is such a beloved action star.

The untitled movie will see Jason Statham portraying a man who will be forced to deal with the consequences of his complicated past. Other than that, not much has been revealed about the premise of the upcoming story. The announcement related to the new cast members of the movie comes right as principal photography for the project began in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Even if cameras have begun rolling, a release date for the upcoming project hasn't been set.

After starring in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, Naomi Ackie has remained busy appearing in projects such as Blink Twice and Sorry, Baby. The biggest role Naomi Ackie has scored in recent years has been her portrayal of the titular star in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The biographical drama directed by Kasi Lemmons went through the highs and lows of Houston's career, with Ackie owning the role on the big screen.

