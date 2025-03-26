Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have teamed up plenty of times over the years, but their most recent collaboration just got the streaming update fans have been waiting for. Peacock announced that Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which also stars Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant, will begin streaming on the platform on April 28. The film follows elite spy Orson Fortune (Statham) as he recruits a movie star to help him stop the sale of dangerous new weapons technology. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre earned scores of 51% from critics and 82% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it grossed only $48 million globally against a $50 million budget. Josh Hartnett and Cary Elwes also star in the R-rated spy thriller, which debuted in theaters almost two years ago to the day on March 3.

Guy Ritchie teamed up with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies to write the script for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and Ritchie alone directed the film. Statham and Ritchie first worked together in 1998 on Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, and the film served as a breakout for both of them. Two years later, they reunited in Snatch, which also stars Brad Pitt and Stephen Graham, before also working together in 2005 on Revolver, a psychological thriller in which Statham stars alongside the late Ray Liotta. Before Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the two also worked together on Wrath of Man. Ritchie’s next project is MobLand, the upcoming crime thriller series set to debut on Paramount+ on March 30, and he’s tapped Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren for lead roles in the show.

