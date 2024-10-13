Jason Statham's action-packed comedy, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, hit theaters last year and reunited the star with his favorite collaborator and director, Guy Ritchie. The movie has been a great hit with viewers, and is in Prime Video's Top 20 movies for the year to date in terms of most watched films. In Operation Fortune, Statham stars as Orson Fortune, a super spy with an impressive skill set. Despite being a lone wolf, Fortune teams up with a group of elite operatives to take down Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant), a billionaire arms dealer with dangerous new weapons technology.

To get close to Simmonds, the team recruits his favorite movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), who is unwittingly dragged along for the ride. With the help of his expert team, including Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone, the team embarks on a high-stakes, action-packed mission filled with fast cars, luxury yachts, and deadly consequences, which is exactly what any discerning Stathamite would need from a movie.

The film received mixed views from critics, with a score of 51% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience score was 82%, much higher and more indicative of the enjoyment factor. The films' release was delayed for a year. It was due to open in January 2022, then March 2022, but the presence of Ukrainian villains in the film was deemed in poor taste given the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre grossed $6.5 million in the United States and Canada, and $42.5 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $49 million.

Will Statham and Ritchie Make More Movies Together?

Speaking to Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote the film last year, Statham revealed that he and Ritchie intended to make more movies together, but that they had their own projects to do first. However, the pair always find themselves again, and we can expect more of their antics in the future.

Yeah, we have, but we're trying to figure it out. I mean, I think it's great that he's going to do a movie. I'm gonna go do a sequel to The Meg. You know, we're just about to start shooting that. I think it might be nice to have a little break. He'll shoot one, I'll shoot one, we'll come back and figure something out. We enjoy the process, we love what we do, and we love it more when we're doing it together.

Operation Fortune is streaming now on Prime Video.

