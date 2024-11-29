Jason Statham is the king of taking chicken sh*t and turning it into chicken salad as his immense and magnetic charisma and bone-crunching action scenes can elevate even the most mundane of action flicks, and 2013’s Parker is no exception. Directed by Taylor Hackford (Ray) and written by John J. McLaughlin (Black Swan), Parker follows Statham in the titular role of a professional thief with a code: never steal from those who can’t afford it, and never hurt those who don’t deserve it. But after being screwed over and left for dead by his crew, who are led by crime boss Melander (Michael Chiklis), Parker makes the decision to get his own back, eventually ending up in Palm Beach, where he teams up with real estate agent Leslie (Jennifer Lopez) to infiltrate the gang and hijack their next big score.

The crime thriller wasn't exactly well received when it first opened, holding a 41% critics’ score and 48% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but one thing was universally acclaimed: Statham's performance and commitment to the role. His charisma and physicality carry the movie, meaning it shouldn't be too difficult for Statham completionists to sit through it, even if it doesn't hit the heights of his classics like The Transporter series, Crank or Wrath of Man.

What Else is Jason Statham Making, and When Will They Be Released?

As Parker heads to Tubi, Statham is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s set to star in several upcoming projects, including Levon’s Trade, a collaboration with writer Sylvester Stallone and director David Ayer. Based on Chuck Dixon’s novel, the film will see Statham play Levon Cade, a former counter-terrorism expert drawn back into his old life to rescue a missing girl.

He’s also taking the lead in Jean-François Richet’s Mutiny, playing a fugitive on the run after being framed for his billionaire boss’s murder. Fans are also buzzing at the news that the Stath is set to reprise his role as Adam Clay, the bee enthusiast, honey-combing Pooh Bear with special forces training, in a sequel to his surprise smash hit The Beekeeper from earlier this year. And lastly, Statham will be appearing as the villain who is also family in the final Fast & Furious film, with shooting set to begin in 2025.

Parker punches its way onto Tubi next month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jason Statham.