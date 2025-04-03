Novelist Donald E. Westlake’s master thief character Parker has been the basis for many classic heist thrillers for decades. Having used Parker in his books under his pen name Richard Stark, variants of the character have been depicted in such classics as Point Blank with Lee Marvin and Mel Gibson in Payback. Even Mark Wahlberg is set to give his take on the thief in Shane Black’s Play Dirty for Amazon Studios. However, the 2013 Parker film starring Jason Statham offered something completely different for the British-born action star.

For die-hard fans of Statham who like the mix of grounded action and intricate storytelling, Taylor Hackford’s Parker delivers on both. Maintaining the pulp vibe of Westlake’s novels, Parker is treated as a throwback to the revenge thriller elements of Point Blank mixed with the tongue-in-cheek humor of the heist movie Bank Shot with Statham in the title role seeking revenge against his ex-partners following a job gone wrong. Adding levity to the otherwise grim premise is the inclusion of Jennifer Lopez bringing the humor and heart while not falling into the trap of a clichéd romance subplot.

What Is Jason Statham's 'Parker' About?