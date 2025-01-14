If you’re a fan of Jason Statham, Prime Video is evidently the place to be right now, going by their current top 10 list. The action star, who may be one of the most popular and enduring action heroes in the world, has been a regular fixture in action movies ever since he broke out in a big way in the Transporter franchise. Now, after a great 2024 that included his stunning hit The Beekeeper, Statham is proving once again why he's so popular by kicking off 2025 with not just one, but two films in Prime Video's Top 10 list. According to FlixPatrol, Wrath of Man (2021) and Meg 2: The Trench (2023) are riding high in the charts, sitting at 10th and 6th place, respectively.

The former was directed by Guy Ritchie, no stranger to the Stath, and it was a hit with critics and audiences when it debuted in 2021. Statham played H — which was surely an issue when having his passport issued — a mysterious and highly skilled cash truck driver with a hidden agenda. While critics gave the movie a mixed 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences fell in love with it, awarding it an impressive 90% rating and a Verified Hot badge. It also performed well at the box office, grossing $103.9 million worldwide on a $40 million budget.

How Well Is 'Meg 2: The Trench' Performing?

Further up the Top 10 list, you've got Jason Statham: Shark Puncher. Meg 2: The Trench, the 2023 sequel to the wildly successful The Meg (2018) has been making waves on Prime Video, currently holding the 6th spot. The original Meg was a massive hit, grossing $527.2 million worldwide despite its lukewarm critical reception. With a smaller budget of $129 million, Meg 2: The Trench continued the trend, earning $394.2 million at the global box office. Now, critics didn't love this one, awarding it a dismal 27% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences had the opposite reaction, giving it a solid 73% score, and the box office reflects that nicely. It also shows that, as an actor, Statham is that rare breed who seems critic-proof.

Statham can next be seen in David Ayer's A Working Man, due to open in March. Wrath of Man and Meg 2: The Trench are both streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the man himself, Jason Statham.

