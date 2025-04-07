Jason Statham will always be known as one of the most iconic action actors of all time, but there have been some movies over the years that allowed him to flex his comedy muscles. One of those films is Spy, the 2015 slapstick comedy in which Statham stars alongside Jude Law and Melissa McCarthy. Spy also happens to be Statham’s highest-rated movie of his career, according to Rotten Tomatoes, with a 95% from critics on the aggregate site. Now that Spy is 10 years old, a blooper reel from behind the scenes of the film has resurfaced and gone viral online, showing Statham and his co-stars unable to keep it together while reading some of the film’s ridiculously hilarious dialogue. The full reel can be found below, with Statham’s first clip starting around the 2:00 mark.

Statham has always had something of a stoic demeanor — it’s part of why his arsenal of action films works so well — but it’s refreshing to see him showing his comedy chops and seemingly having a great time. Statham even has a new movie out with David Ayer, A Working Man, and Ayer told Collider in the lead up to the film that he felt Statham’s performances were only getting better with age and that there were many lanes to explore with him. Statham and Ayer previously worked together on The Beekeeper, the 2024 action film that earned over $150 million globally before becoming a hit on Prime Video. There’s also a Beekeeper sequel in the works, but Ayer will not return to direct and will instead be replaced by Timo Tjahjanto.

What Jason Statham Movies Are on Streaming?

Jason Statham’s Spy is, unfortunately, not streaming anywhere right now, and he also does not have any movies available on Netflix. However, if you zip over to Prime Video, there are four Jason Statham movies ready to watch at your leisure. Redemption (2013), The Beekeeper (2024), Chaos (2008), and Blitz (2011) are all streaming on Prime Video. Jason Statham’s 2011 action thriller, The Mechanic, is also streaming on Paramount+, as well as The Italian Job. On Max, Statham fans can check out Homefront (2013), Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), The Bank Job (2008), Death Race (2008), and Meg 2: The Trench (2023).

Jason Statham’s newest movie, A Working Man, is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all things Jason Statham and find tickets below for a showing of A Working Man near you.