Guy Ritchie has continued to work at such a frequent pace that it's easy to forget how transcendent his filmmaking style was at the start of his career. Although there were plenty of stylized, violent R-rated crime thrillers in the 1990s that attempted to recapture the “lightning in a bottle” effect that Quentin Tarantino had achieved with Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Ritchie had a fresh perspective on the London underworld and used his snarky sense-of-humor and aptitude for misdirection to create his own subgenre. Ritchie may have made a name for himself with his directorial debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, but it was his second film that showed his brilliance in writing memorable characters. In addition to solidifying the blend of crime and comedy that was inherent to his sensibilities, Ritchie created two of his best characters ever in Snatch, who were brought to life brilliantly by Jason Statham and Stephen Graham.

Who Do Jason Statham and Stephen Graham Play in ‘Snatch?'