Since his successful reprisal as the Italian Stallion in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, action movie icon Sylvester Stallone has enjoyed a late-stage career renaissance. His return to the Rocky and Rambo franchises resulted in a strong worldwide box office. Similarly, The Expendables and its three sequels allowed him to share his good fortune with a modern-era action star like Jason Statham. When Stallone decided he had aged out of a project he had developed for years called Homefront, he turned it into an opportunity for Statham to show his softer side and kick ass at the same time.

Homefront was not the typical Statham movie with the British martial arts actor playing a tough anti-hero or mercenary. He plays Phil Broker, a retired drug enforcement agent who relocates to a small Louisiana town with his daughter Maddy (Izabela Vidovic) to start a new life chapter. Unfortunately, a schoolyard fight between Maddy and a bully escalates into a deadly feud between Broker and the bully’s meth-dealing Uncle Gator (James Franco). Between the small town setting and the slow burn of violence, Homefront plays like one of Stallone’s Rambo movies. Interestingly enough, it almost turned out that way.

Sylvester Stallone Originally Wrote 'Homefront' as a Rambo Sequel

Ever since his first Rambo appearance in 1982’s First Blood, Stallone sought to recapture the essence of the original picture’s story of a PTSD-ridden Vietnam veteran on the run from the law. Though the sequels Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III saw greater financial success worldwide, they did not share the original film’s critical acclaim. Additionally, the sequels deviated from the grounded survival thriller tone that closely resembled David Morrell’s 1972 novel of the same name.

By the 2000s, Stallone was not only eager to reprise Rambo, but also to have him return to the States. Searching for the right story for the fourth Rambo installment, Stallone was drawn to Chuck Logan’s 2005 novel Homefront. Drawn to the escalation of violence in an American small-town setting, Stallone wrote a draft that repurposed the Homefront story into a Rambo sequel. To evolve the ex-soldier who sought peace across the world in Rambo III, the actor intended to move the character forward by having him return to the United States as a father and protect his daughter from the meth-dealing gang. While the concept could have likely recaptured the tone of First Blood, turning Rambo into a dad did not fit the character.

Since the 1982 film, Rambo has always been a loner who felt disrespected by the country he served, as many veterans felt returning home from the Vietnam War. Additionally, his quest for a peaceful life was often stripped away by violence, most notably the death of his love interest Co Bao (Julia Nickson) in Rambo: First Blood Part II. Rather than soften the character, Stallone opted for the Burma premise for 2008’s Rambo with the character in a much darker place than the previous entry.

'Homefront' Features a Rare Sensitive Performance By Jason Statham

With Stallone revamping Homefront as an original project, the action-thriller eventually became a unique vehicle for Statham. Aside from frequent collaborations with director Guy Ritchie, Statham often played hardened loner characters with little backstory, as evidenced in The Transporter and Crank franchises. As Homefront’s hero, Phil Broker, Statham shows his softer side through his relationship with the character’s daughter Maddy. He also seeks atonement for his law enforcement past after the brutal death of a biker gang member he was investigating. Refusing to let Maddie believe that violence is the way to resolve conflict, Broker encourages her to invite the bully to her birthday party, eventually forming a friendship. This change in heart even has a positive effect on the bully’s mother, Cassie (Kate Bosworth) despite having previously asked her brother Gator to go after Broker.

Homefront is not without Statham doing what he does best. His impressive martial arts skills are on full display, during an impressive scene at a gas station where Broker brutalizes members of Gator’s gang. Where the movie succeeds, however, is the non-violent tension among the characters. Homefront’s director Gary Fleder specialized in thrillers with a slow burn, such as Don’t Say a Word and Runaway Jury. With Fleder’s direction reminiscent of First Blood, he brings the best out of Statham's performance through his tense conflicts with Franco as the main villain, along with reliable character actors, including Clancy Brown as the town sheriff and Frank Grillo as Broker’s biker nemesis. The latter proves more dangerous when Gator alerts the biker gang after learning of Broker’s D.E.A. history.

Aside from his 1983 directorial effort Staying Alive, Homefront was the only other time Stallone served as a screenwriter in the rare case where he did not act in the film. Yet, his style of writing can be felt throughout the escalation of Broker’s war with Gator as well as the heartfelt moments between Broker and Maddie. With pulpy action as well as solid performances by the cast throughout, Homefront is a nice throwback to classic Stallone and Charles Bronson action programmers.

