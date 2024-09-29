Everyone loves a solid crime thriller, and The Bank Job, directed by Roger Donaldson, is as solid as they come. The plot follows Jason Statham’s Terry as his crew is set up by Martine Love (Saffron Burrows) to rob a safe deposit vault within a bank. Unbeknownst to Terry, their true purpose is a government plot to steal photos of a royal sex scandal from a ruthless gangster, Michael X (Peter de Jersey). While the robbery is based on true events, The Bank Job embellishes the truth, adding in government involvement and exploring conspiracy theories surrounding motivations for the robbery. Gangsters and corrupt politicians in the film have possible real-world equivalents, but the vagueness of the overall narrative assists in heightening the tension.

The Bank Job was released at a time when heist films were having a resurgence, even if it is one of the oldest genres in Hollywood, going back to The Great Train Robbery in 1903. Ocean's Eleven in 2001 and its sequels helped to reinvigorate the genre with charm and wit akin to a James Bond-style espionage. However, films like Spike Lee's 2006 film, Inside Man, drew the focus back to gritty realism within heist jobs, as well as focusing on the themes of corruption and government power in a post-9/11 world. Following in this vein, Donaldson's The Bank Job is so much more than a traditional heist narrative. Its refreshing structural beats keep this film unique and examine the aftermath of a robbery, rather than only focusing on the crime itself. Finally, Statham's honest portrayal of humanity is what makes Statham's performance so gripping and summarizes best what is missing from the actor's current performances.

'The Bank Job' Mixes Fact and Fiction To Create a Gripping Story

The Bank Job seemingly pulls inspiration from a real-life bank robbery in 1971, in which criminals tunneled under a chicken shop and into a bank vault to steal safe deposit boxes, dubbed The Baker Street Bank Burglary. The characters of Michael X, Gale Benson (Hattie Morahan), and Hakim Jamal (Colin Salmon) are all reminiscent of living people involved in this real-life scheme. The motivation for the film's bank heist, photos of a royal scandal involving Princess Margaret, and MI5's involvement in stealing those photos back still remains merely speculative.

Similarly, inclusions of politician sex scandals and London gangsters do have real-world similarities that could be additional inspiration for the film's characters. Lord Drysdale (Rupert Frazer) could be seen as a nod to Anthony Lambton, a Conservative MP who resigned in 1973 due to a sex scandal involving photos taken of Lambton with prostitutes, which is similar to the looming scandal which Lord Drysdale nearly finds himself in. Lew Vogel is a fascinating character as there are two potential real-world inspirations The Bank Job could be pulling from for him. There is Bernie Silver, a gangster in the 60s and 70s who owned many strip clubs in Soho and was known for paying off cops. However, at one point, Michael X calls Lew Vogel the "porn king of Soho." This could refer to Paul Raymond, who was also famous for his ownership of strip clubs and the production of pornography in Soho during the same time period, dubbing himself the "King of Soho."

Though it has never been proven if these real people and instances are what The Bank Job is alluding to, these embellishments of reality help elevate the thriller to be more than just a generic heist film. However, by linking some of the film's events to real life, like the heist and Michael X's real criminal activity that he was later convicted of, there's tension surrounding the events that didn't happen, such as when Statham's Terry has to chase after Lew Vogel (David Suchet) to save his friend Eddie (Michael Jibson). It creates a far deeper and unique narrative that keeps an audience guessing, compared to what could have been a simple rendition of the "good vs. bad" trope.

Britain's Corrupt Underbelly Is Explored Thoroughly in 'The Bank Job'

Perhaps The Bank Job's greatest strength is how it explores the seedy underbelly of British High society, where the rule of law is twisted to suit the most powerful. People like Terry, who are committing the archetypal crimes, are given the hero's ending. Having this juxtaposed with the sex-crazed, hypocritical, bent politicians provides fascinating commentary. In an interview with Bricksite, actor David Suchet spoke about the irony, stating: "funnily enough, the most innocent of the guilty are the robbers."

This is a fascinating exploration of whom the true criminals of society are, and how we can be blind to the true evils behind the hustle and bustle of civilized society. At the end of The Bank Job, however, order is restored in a way by the exposure of Lew Vogel's ledger that details who the corrupt police officers are in London. However, the fact that MI5 simply slipped back into the shadows without consequences notes exactly how that kind of power remains in our society to this day, especially when we consider the post-9/11 and contemporary war on terror context The Bank Job was released in.

Director Roger Donaldson Provides a Refreshing Spin on the Heist Thriller