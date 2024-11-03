Buckle up, action lovers. Jason Statham's 2008 crime thriller The Bank Job has just landed on a new streaming service and the good news for you is that it's completely free. The Bank Job takes inspiration from the real-life Baker Street robbery of 1971, a heist that completely captivated Britain due to the staggering amount of money and valuables stolen, along with whispers of a conspiracy that reached all the way to the very top of British society.

Statham stars as Terry Leather, a down-on-his-luck car dealer who’s persuaded to lead a bank heist but what originally began as a plan to just make some quick cash quickly escalates when Terry and his crew uncover far more than they bargained for inside the bank’s vault in the form of documents and photographs that could expose some of the UK’s most powerful figures. Terry and the gang end up caught up in a web of political corruption, gangsters, organized crime, and a conspiracy that involves the British government itself.

The film is directed by Roger Donaldson and is considered one of Statham's best roles to date in his career, even though the film has flown under the radar for some time. The Bank Job has a 79% rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which should indicate that critics feel it's a very well-made and taut little thriller that is a bit more grounded than some of Statham's more over-the-top works (we're looking at you, Crank).

What Is Jason Statham Making Next?

Next up for Statham is Levon's Trade, which will open on January 17, 2025. Directed by David Ayer and written by Sylvester Stallone, the movie sees Statham as Levon Cade, a former black ops agent who's attempting to live a quiet life with his daughter when he's dragged back into the action world after a loved one goes missing. The film also features David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng.

The actor is also filming Mutiny for director Jean-Francois Richet at the moment, alongside Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. Production began in September. Statham is also set to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the final installment of the Fast and Furious saga, which is currently in development and penciled in for release at some point in 2026.

The Bank Job is streaming now on WatchFree+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jason Statham.

The Bank Job Release Date February 19, 2008 Director Roger Donaldson Cast Jason Statham Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Dick Clement , Ian La Frenais

Get WatchFree+